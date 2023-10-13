Comedian Bert Kreischer coming to Nutter Center

Kreischer

FAIRBORN — Renowned comedian, podcast host, actor and author Bert Kreischer is extending his Tops Off World Tour to an additional 34 cities across the U.S., kicking off in January. Following an incredibly successful global stint throughout 2023, where Kreischer brought his shirtless antics everywhere from an impressive four sold out shows at the Mullett Arena in Tempe to a sold out TD Garden in Boston, Kreischer insisted on keeping the party going.

Kreischer will perform at the Wright State University Nutter Center on March 15. Tickets are on sale at www.BertBertBert.com.

Kreischer’s career has evolved from being Rolling Stone’s 1997 “Number One Partier in the Nation,” to one of the top grossing stand-up comics in the business, and most recently, star of a major motion picture. According to Forbes, Kreischer has been hailed as, “one of the best storytellers of his generation, seamlessly and sincerely sharing anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while proving that there’s a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age.”

In March, Kreischer released his highly anticipated fifth stand-up special, “Razzle Dazzle” and his stand-up specials, “Secret Time,” “The Machine,” and “Hey Big Boy” are currently streaming on Netflix, as well. “Razzle Dazzle” has charted in the top five standup specials on Netflix and has been accompanied by at least one of his other three specials in the top 20 since its debut.

In addition to being named “one of the US’s top stand-ups over the past decade” by The Guardian, Kreischer is a world-renowned top podcaster hosting “Bertcast,” with more than 500 episodes, and “2 Bears 1 Cave” with Tom Segura, which consistently charts in the top 10 comedy podcasts worldwide. He also created, hosts, and produces the YouTube cooking show, “Something’s Burning,” which has gathered more than 18.2 million views. On social media, Kreischer boasts impressive numbers, totaling 12.2 million fans across all platforms, and 205.7 million total views on his YouTube channel alone. In 2022, Kreischer founded Berty Boy Productions, the production home to the entire video and podcast solar system that orbits Kreischer, his friends and colleagues, and the Fully Loaded Comedy brand.