Battle of Badges set for Oct. 16

Submitted photo | Solvita The annual Battle of Badges blood drive between the Beavercreek Police Department and the Beavercreek Township Fire Department will take place Oct. 16 at Peace Lutheran Church in Beavercreek.

BEAVERCREEK — Vote for your favorite public safety team and support the fight against cancer by donating at the ninth annual Beavercreek Battle of the Badges Blood Drive from 1-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 at Peace Lutheran Church, 3530 Dayton-Xenia Road.

All registered donors can cast their vote for the Beavercreek Police Department or the Beavercreek Township Fire Department. BTFD Auxiliary volunteers will be serving firehouse chili from the winning recipe in the fire department’s annual chili cook-off contest, plus cookies sponsored by Crumbl Cookies in Beavercreek.

Beavercreek Police tied the series record with the firefighters at four wins apiece with back-to-back wins in 2021 and 2022. Since 2014, with one cancellation in the 2020 pandemic year, the blood drive has totaled 829 donors.

“We’re going for the ‘triple crown,’ ” said BPD Community Engagement Officer Sgt. Kris Brownlee. “We’d like to have back-to-back-to-back wins and make it three in a row.” Beavercreek Township Payroll Specialist Tori King coordinates the blood drive with the BTFD Auxiliary.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) “Count on Me to Help Fight Cancer” T-shirt honoring October Breast Cancer Awareness Month and will be entered in the drawing to win Rose Bowl tickets.

Everyone who registers to donate through Dec. 2 at any Solvita blood drive, or the Dayton Solvita Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the New Year’s Day Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California, plus a $1,000 Expedia gift card for travel expenses. The Rose Bowl is the “granddaddy” of bowl games and is a College Football Playoff semifinal.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Make an appointment on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past Solvita donors are also asked to bring their Solvita donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent, form available at www.solvita.org or at the Dayton Donation Center and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions should email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.