An opportunity to witness about Jesus

“So he (Philip) started out, and on his way he met an Ethiopian eunuch,… This man had gone to Jerusalem to worship, and on his way home was sitting in his chariot reading the Book of Isaiah the prophet. The Spirit told Philip, ‘Go to that chariot and stay near it.’ Then Philip ran up to the chariot and heard the man reading Isaiah the prophet. ‘Do you understand what you are reading?’ Philip asked. ‘How can I,’ he said, ‘unless someone explains it to me?’ So, he invited Philip to come up and sit with him.” (Acts 8:27-31)

What a beautiful invitation to share about Jesus. It doesn’t get any better than this. A Spirit led encounter takes place with a person who is ripe for the Good News of Jesus. The Ethiopian had just been to Jerusalem to worship, certainly as a Jew or Jewish proselyte, and now was reading the words of Isaiah which referenced the Messiah. Why God had arranged this witness opportunity we do not know, but most likely to spread the word of Jesus to the Ethiopians. A wonderful example of how the word of Jesus is to reach all peoples.

There is no better way to share the Good News of Jesus than to be asked to do so. In those times it is important to have something to say. Many Christians have no idea how to share the Good News with another person. This is sad. We may even shy away from doing so because of fear. There are many evangelism tools available that can be used to share about Jesus. And in that sharing we include how He has impacted our life. He has done marvelous things in and through us, confirming our trust in Him. Let others know.

Heavenly Father, someone shared Jesus with us and we became part of Your Forever Family. Help us be such a blessing to others.

In His name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.