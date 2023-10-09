HS Football Week 8 Recaps: Second half surge lifts Fairborn to third win

Steven Wright | Greene County News Fairborn junior Jay Kidd had a big game at Greenville to help the Skyhawks pick up a 20-18 win in Miami Valley League play.

GREENVILLE — Fairborn increased its chances at qualifying for the playoffs on Friday with a 20-18 comeback win at Greenville.

After trailing 10-0 at halftime, the Skyhawks scored 20 straight points in the second half to avoid the loss.

Jay Kidd rushed for 184 yards and scored all three touchdowns for the Skyhawks. Fairborn had a season-high 267 yards on the ground as a team.

Greenville led 10-6 midway through the fourth quarter, but two long runs by Kidd of 53 and later 48 yards both gave Fairborn its first lead of the game with 5:50 remaining, as well as provided key insurance points late. Greenville returned a kickoff for a touchdown with 1:26 left to set the game’s final margin.

Fairborn overcame only converting nine first downs and going 1-for-7 on third down in the game.

The Skyhawks are 3-4 overall are only one game out of first place in the Miami Valley League Valley Division standings behind Sidney and Stebbins. Its the third time Fairborn has reached three wins in the last 12 seasons.

Greeneview 55, Madison Plains 0

Jacob Daughterty caught a flea-flicker pass for a touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage and the Rams blew out Madison Plains from there.

The Ram’s defense produced its third shutout in the last four games while holding the Golden Eagles to 39 total yards of offense.

Bellbrook 49, Monroe 6

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 21-0 lead and never looked back in a win on Homecoming.

Bellbrook is one of three unbeaten teams remaining in SWBL play and lone remaining squad in the Southwestern Division.

All SW teams not named Bellbrook are 2-6 overall, while the Golden Eagles are now 5-3.

Miamisburg 28, Beavercreek 10

Jack Minnick set season-highs in several passing stats, including completing 15-of-29 throws for 203 yards but also throwing three interceptions.

C. J. Crawford made 14 tackles on defense and had a pass deflection for Beavercreek. Austin Brandenburg caught eight passes for 94 yards.

Quentin Youngblood scored his GWOC-leading 11th touchdown of the season to pull the Beavers within 11 early on in the fourth quarter.

Chaminade Julienne 56, Carroll 7

CJ had five different players rush for touchdowns, but Aiden Lowery did the most damage with three coming on his game-high 10 carries for 165 yards.

The Patriots scored on a 3-yard run by Zach Van Meter in the second quarter after he threw a pick-six to pull the score within 14-7, but the Eagles found the end zone three more times before the half ended to pull away.

Noah Mangold had season-best receiving game with eight catches for 57 yards.

Piqua 17, Xenia 7

Issues getting to the endzone continued for the Buccaneers despite having a 145 offensive yardage advantage.

Xenia lead 7-3 heading to the second half after Elijah Johnson’s touchdown run in the first quarter. An interception thrown near its own goalline, the only turnover of the game, led to the Indians taking the lead from one yard out early in the third and after forcing a Xenia punt, Piqua extended its lead with a touchdown run on fourth down from the three-yard line.

Piqua did not complete a pass in the game, while Xenia was held under 100 yards rushing for the second time this season. Aiden Solis had 100 yards receiving on eight receptions for Xenia.

