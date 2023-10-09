Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools Construction on the new Fairborn High School continues. The football stadium and adjacent baseball and softball fields are starting to take shape. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools Construction on the new Fairborn High School continues. The football stadium and adjacent baseball and softball fields are starting to take shape. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools Construction on the new Fairborn High School continues. The football stadium and adjacent baseball and softball fields are starting to take shape. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools Construction on the new Fairborn High School continues. The football stadium and adjacent baseball and softball fields are starting to take shape.

Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

Construction on the new Fairborn High School continues. The football stadium and adjacent baseball and softball fields are starting to take shape.

Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

Construction on the new Fairborn High School continues. The football stadium and adjacent baseball and softball fields are starting to take shape.

Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

Construction on the new Fairborn High School continues. The football stadium and adjacent baseball and softball fields are starting to take shape.

Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

Construction on the new Fairborn High School continues. The football stadium and adjacent baseball and softball fields are starting to take shape.