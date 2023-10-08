Volleyball sectional draws released

XENIA — Five Greene County teams will enter sectional tournament play with a winning record this season as all learned their postseason path on Sunday.

Bellbrook received the highest seed after being voted No. 2 in Division I’s North grouping of the Southwest District. The Golden Eagles had a 10-game winning streak earlier this season and remains undefeated in the Southwestern Buckeye League. Bellbrook plays for an outright league title at home on Tuesday.

Beavercreek and Cedarville also got high seeds in their respective draws.

The Beavers were voted No. 5 in D-I after recovering from a slow start to be in second place in the Greater Western Ohio Conference. The Indians got a 7-seed in D-IV and are in position to potentially win its first outright Ohio Heritage Conference division title in school history with a one game lead after starting the year winning its first 11 matches.

Here’s when all local schools will begin sectional tournament play along with the locations they will play at, as well as their next potential game dates and opponents.

Division I

No. 2 Bellbrook (14-6) has a bye to the sectional title match awaiting the winner between No. 12 Piqua (5-15) and No. 14 Fairborn (4-15), 6 p.m., Oct. 19 at Butler High School. — Winner faces Beavercreek’s portion of the bracket at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25 in district semifinals.

No. 5 Beavercreek (12-7) vs. No. 17 Ponitz CTC (8-10), 8 p.m., Oct. 17 at Butler High School. — Winner faces either No. 4 Butler (17-3) or No. 6 Springboro (10-10) in the sectional title match, 7:15 p.m., Oct. 19.

No. 14 Fairborn (5-15) vs. No. 12 Piqua, 5:30 p.m., Oct. 17 at Butler HS. — Winner faces No. 2 Bellbrook (14-6), 6 p.m., Oct. 19 in sectional title match.

No. 15 Xenia (5-14) vs. No. 7 Wayne (12-8), 7:30 p.m., Oct. 18 at Centerville HS. — Winner faces No. 9 Northmont (9-11), 5:30 p.m., Oct. 21 in sectional title match.

Division II

No. 7 Carroll (9-10) has a bye to the sectional title match awaiting the winner between No. 5 Greenville (14-6) and No. 8 Benjamin Logan (8-11), 5:30 p.m., Oct. 19 at Tecumseh High School. — Winner faces either No. 4 Northwestern (13-6), No. 12 Urbana (3-16), No. 6 Bellefontaine (11-8), or No. 11 Trotwood-Madison (7-8), 7:30 p.m., Oct. 24 in district semifinals.

Division III

No. 10 Greeneview (13-7) vs. No. 9 Miami East (11-9), 8 p.m., Oct. 16 at Brookville High School. — Winner faces either No. 3 Brookville (15-5) or No. 16 Shawnee (5-14), 7:30 p.m., Oct. 19 in sectional title match.

Division IV

No. 7 Cedarville (15-4) vs. No. 16 Calvary Christian (12-3), 7 p.m., Oct. 17 at Troy High School. — Winner faces No. 14 Tri-Village (9-10), 7 p.m., Oct. 19 in sectional title match.

No. 9 Legacy Christian (2-17) has a bye to the sectional title match awaiting the winner between No. 1 Cincinnati Christian (12-7) and No. 10 Felicity-Franklin (1-15), 5:30 p.m., Oct. 18 at Miami Valley Christian Academy. — Winner faces either No. 4 Ripley ULH (10-9) or No. 5 New Miami (9-7), 5:30 p.m., Oct. 25 in district semifinals.

No. 13 Yellow Springs (13-4) has a bye to the sectional title match awaiting the winner between No. 8 Southeastern (14-5) and No. 17 National Trail (9-10), 7 p.m., Oct. 19 at Arcanum High Schools. — Winner faces either No. 2 Jackson Center (16-5), No. 24 Catholic Central (0-18) or No. 22 Bradford (2-19), 7 p.m., Oct. 23 in district semifinals.

