HS Football Week 7 Recaps: Greeneview pulls out road OHC win

JAMESTOWN — A resilient effort by Greeneview saw them score a late touchdown to pull out a 20-13 win on the road at Southeastern on Friday.

After leading 12-7 at halftime but trailing late in the fourth quarter, the Rams were able to finish a clock draining drive with a Chase Walker run to the endzone for a late lead. A long discussion of nearly 10 minutes in length by officials on the ensuing point after attempt saw Southeastern called for a penalty. Greeneview switched strategies and went for two, converting the attempt to get to the final margin.

A final Southeastern attempt to tie the game saw the Rams not allow them to pick up a first down as Greeneview ran out the clock from there.

The Rams had an off-night by the standards it has set recently, only gaining 202 yards of offense and struggling to throw the ball.

Cooper Payton, Alex Horney and Walker all had touchdown runs for Greeneview.

Bellbrook 31, Franklin 0

Luke Benetis had three touchdown passes, two of which went to Johnny Deszcz, to lead the Golden Eagles to its second shutout victory this season.

Tanner Stewart had 88 yards rushing and Vince Epifano started the scoring with a 9-yard run in the first quarter.

Bellbrook’s defense held the Wildcats to 140 total yards.

Cedarville 35, Catholic Central 0

Josh Flora was everywhere in the passing game for the Indians during its second shutout of the season.

Flora had a pass breakup and two interceptions on defense, while also catching two touchdown passes on offense.

Colt Coffey had two touchdown runs to go with his 126 yards rushing.

The game was the fifth time this season Cedarville did not allow a point during the second half. Jake Winter had 13 total tackles and Isaiah Christian made three tackles for loss.

Centerville 38, Beavercreek 6

Jack Minnick threw for a season-high 168 yards, 79 of which came on a pass to Quentin Youngblood.

The Beavers had a chance to pull early within a touchdown, but were stuffed on three straight plays at the goal line by the Elks’ defense.

Youngblood eventually scored his GWOC-leading 10th touchdown run of the season late in the third quarter.

Badin 42, Carroll 14

The Patriots tied for the most points scored and had the second most yards gained this season against the state’s second ranked team in the Ohio AP poll.

Butlker 49, Fairborn 13

Sean Townsend became the first Fairborn receiver to have a 100-yard game this season, amassing 150 on eight receptions and had a 47-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

J.T. Smith went 12-of-22 passing for 217 yards.

