Speaker Series continues at the military history museum

FAIRBORN — This week’s speaker at the Military History Museum in Fairborn is Retired Colonel Frank Alfter of the United States Air Force.

Alfter will be sharing the story of his father’s experience in World War II as a tail gunner on a B-17 Flying Fortress. The plane was shot down on his 23rd mission to Shweinfurt, Germany.

As usual, the speaker will present in the main chamber of the Military History Museum, located at 4 E. Main Street in Fairborn, on Wednesdays beginning at 6 p.m.

Admission and parking is free, and complimentary refreshments will be offered to guests as they tour the museum and listen to Alfter’s story, titled “Anatomy of a shoot-down.”

More information on the weekly Speaker Series as well as the memorabilia at the museum can be found by calling Public Affairs at 937-318-8820, or emailing [email protected].

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.