Women’s Wellness Day set for Sept. 30

FAIRBORN — A group of organizations in Greene County are coming together for a Women’s Health event on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The Feminist Health Fund is partnering with a number of other businesses, including nonprofit organizations like Inclusive Fairborn and Violence Free Futures, to create a free event for women to learn and support each other in a variety of activities.

The event will be located at the Wellness Center in Antioch College, 240 E. South College Street in Yellow Springs. Beginning at 12 p.m. with food and drink trucks, the health and wellness booths are scheduled to be open from 1-4 p.m.

Premier Health and Kettering Health are just two of the partners that will be offering services to women in attendance. Visitors can have their blood glucose level checked at these booths, and even get screened for breast cancer or heart disease.

Drop-in classes, about 20 minutes per session, will also be available and run from 1-4 p.m. including fitness and safety from 1-2, wellness and self-care from 2-3, and games and craft-making from 3-4.

Yellow Springs High School student club, YS Fems, will also be at the event offering complementary childcare from 1-4 p.m., so single moms can sit back and meditate with like-minded individuals in their community.

