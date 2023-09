Courtesy | Legacy Christian Academy Athletics

Lillian Weller (right) scored four times in Tuesday’s 7-3 win at Valley View. Her first goal of the game was the 100th of her high school career, which started at Springfield Shawnee. Her 28 goals this season is quadruple the amount of the next closest scorer in the Metro Buckeye Conference, which is seven by teammate Allie Graves. Weller also on Monday announced her verbal commitment to play soccer at Ohio University.