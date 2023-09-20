FCS makes positive gains on report card

FAIRBORN —Fairborn City School officials said they are “proud” of the district’sstate report card and overall ranking of 3.5 out of five stars.

According to a release from the district, the results were largely “positive.” The report card shows improvements in third, fifth, seventh, and eighth grade reading, as well as math in grades 3-6 and eight. Algebra 1, geometry, and math 2 also saw improvements, as did fifth and eighth grade science courses.

“We are committed to rigorous review and instructional practices for teachers and students,” said Dr. Sue Brackenhoff, director of curriculum and instruction. “I am extremely proud of the forward progress we continue to make in serving the needs of our students. One very important piece of the academic puzzle is attendance. Regular attendance in school supports strong academic achievement and we are focused on continued communication with our families about attendance.”

Fairborn Schools received four stars in progress and gap closing, three stars in achievement, and two stars in graduation rate and early literacy.

The district graduation rate, which received two stars, measured graduation from the class of 2021 and 2022. The school went down in weighted graduation rate, which contributed to the score and affected the gap closing component.

The district’s four-year graduation rate in 2022 was 87.5 percent, and five-year graduation for 2021 was 89.5 percent. Early literacy saw improvement despite the two-star rating.

In comparison to similar districts as designated by the Ohio Department of Education, FCS was one of 20 school districts to receive three stars in achievement with only one school receiving four stars.

“I am very proud of our staff who throughout the pandemic and currently are working hard to make sure that all students are at grade level and improving academically,” said Superintendent Gene Lolli. “FCS continues to add strong support systems which benefit student learning. We will continue to work as a team to focus on academics and the importance of regular attendance in school.”

