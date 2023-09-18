HS Football Week 5 Recaps: Xenia win streak ended by Butler

Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia senior Ayden Brewer walks off the field after Friday’s 28-21 defeat against Butler.

XENIA — A 14-game winning streak in regular season play for Xenia was halted after a 28-21 loss against Butler at home Friday.

The Aviators scored the winning touchdown with 13 seconds remaining on a 23-yard run by Kaiden Bates. Three straight deep pass attempts from Xenia’s Gavin McManus in the final seconds all fell incomplete to secure the defeat.

Xenia rushed for a season-high 254 yards, led be Elijah Johnson’s 224-yard game, but went 1-for-11 on third down conversions and three turnovers were the most in a game this season.

Leads of 14-0 in the first quarter and 21-7 at halftime put the Buccaneers comfortably in front before being outscored 21-0 in the second half.

Xenia had a punt blocked late in the third quarter which led to a 14-yard touchdown to cut the lead in half. After Butler tied the game early in the fourth quarter, both teams traded punts before Butler got an interception on Xenia’s side of the field with under three minutes left to help set up the go-ahead score.

Both teams are now 3-1 in Miami Valley League play. Xenia retains first-place in the Valley Division.

Springfield 49, Beavercreek 0

Beavercreek failed to complete a pass and only had 46 yards of offense in the loss.

The defense kept the Beavers in the game near halftime only trailing 7-0 but a pair of touchdowns in the final two minutes broke the game open.

Beavercreek has failed to score a point in all three of its losses.

Alter 20, Bellbrook 13

Bellbrook scored a touchdown to the deficit to seven in the fourth quarter, but it proved to be too late.

The Golden Eagles return to SWBL play at home on Friday.

Talawanda 37, Carroll 21

Zach Van Meter had 342 yards passing, throwing to Jack McGeady for 209 and all three touchdowns, but Carroll couldn’t get back within a touchdown in the second half.

All three touchdown receptions were longer than 50 yards.

Northeastern 28, Cedarville 21

Cedarville suffered its first defeat of the season, but gave one of the best teams in Division V everything it could handle.

The Indians fell behind on three different occassions but were able to tie the game each time with the last coming in the fourth quarter.

Cedarville’s defense had four sacks and eight tackles for loss. Tyler Cross caught six passes for 108 yards and a touchdown, as Jackson Pyles threw two touchdowns and ran for another. Cedarville had a season-high 347 yards of offense.

Stebbins 44, Fairborn 22

The Skyhawks fell behind 27-0 in the second quarter were down by 37 early in the fourth quarter before closing the gap late.

J. T. Smith ran for all three touchdowns for Fairborn on offense, and Almari Byrd had 11 tackles and two for loss on defense.

Both teams ran for just under 200 yards, but Stebbins held a 241-24 passing yardage advantage.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.