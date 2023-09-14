Phase II of construction at Doug Adams Stadium to begin March 2024

Steven Wright | Greene County News The new grandstands on the home side of the field were filled for Xenia’s home football game against Sidney on Sept. 1. The seating was constructed during the summer as part of Phase I of a renovation project at Doug Adams Stadium. Phase II is planned to begin in March 2024.

XENIA — The second part of the renovation project at Doug Adams Stadium is anticipated to begin in March 2024.

The Xenia Community Schools Board of Education announced Monday an agreement with architecture company SHP to begin work on Phase II. SHP has previously worked with XCS to build Warner Middle School and also has been involved with Fairborn City Schools in the construction of its new high school and athletic stadium.

The second part of the project expects to reach substantial completion by the following August. The estimated budget is approximately $4 million. A press release from XCS stated a mixture of district capital funds and private donations are expected to be the primary sources of funding.

Additions to the planned upgrades for the facility include a new entry way into the stadium including hardscaping and landscaping, as well as a redesign of traffic flow throughout the stadium inclusive of additional parking, according to the agreement between XCS and SHP. Previously announced plans during the first part of the renovation which are also expected to be part of Phase II include the construction of three locker rooms, a community room which could become available for public group functions, renovations of the concession stands and restrooms, and a new video scoreboard, in addition to new parking spaces near the stadium.

“Now that we have completed Phase I of the project, which focused on replacing the grandstands, stadium lighting, electrical, and sound, we can move our focus to other aging site structures in need of renovation,” Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton said in a release.

Design concepts are still being created and feedback will be incorporated from members of the community.

Phase I got underway on May 15 and added approximately 1,000 seats while flipping the designated home and away sides of the stadium. It was approved for occupancy on Aug. 17.

