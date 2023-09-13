Fairborn City Schools receives three awards

Submitted photo | Fairborn City Schools Fairborn City Schools recieved awards for financial reporting and oversight for fiscal year 2022. Pictured are Peggy Stegall (payroll), Kevin Burr (assistant treasurer), board member Tim Steininger, Kevin Philo (treasurer), Board of Education President Jerry Browning, board member Katile Mlod, board member Wendy Landon, VP Pat McCoart, and Superintendent Gene Lolli.

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools received several prestigious awards for financial reporting and oversight for fiscal year 2022.

The school received an award for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Annual Financial Report from both the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO), and the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). The third award is the Auditor of State Award for Excellence in Fiscal Management and Oversight given by the State of Ohio Auditor’s Office.

According to a press release from the school, the district has received these awards for several years.

“The Fairborn City Schools have always been committed to assure taxpayer accountability and full financial disclosure of the operations of the school district. These national and state awards are recognition for this financial accountability,” said Kevin S. Philo, treasurer and CFO of the Fairborn City Schools. “To compile this report, we have to undergo a vigorous audit every year by the State Auditor’s Office and receive the best financial opinion possible. I want to thank my dedicated team for their hard work and commitment each and every day. I am proud to work in Fairborn with this dedicated group of professionals, and we will continue to be outstanding stewards of our taxpayers’ dollars.

The awards received for excellence in financial reporting are the highest form of recognition from the ASBO and GFOA.

“Fairborn City Schools, under the guidance of Kevin Philo, has worked very hard to be transparent and fiscally responsible with our taxpayer’s money,” said Fairborn Board of Education President Jerry Browning. “It’s outstanding to get state and national recognition of these efforts. We would like to thank our entire financial team for everything that’s done on an ongoing basis to allow us to achieve these awards.”

