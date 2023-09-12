Cedarville, Xenia state ranked in football — Sports Digest: Sept. 11, 2023

XENIA — Two Greene County teams were voted into the top-10 of the initial Associated Press Ohio high school football state polls of the season.

Xenia and Cedarville are both ranked following their respective 4-0 starts.

The Buccaneers are No. 7 in Division II and have now been ranked for eight consecutive weeks dating back to the initial poll of the 2022 season. Xenia received one first-place vote.

Cedarville is ranked No. 6 in Division VII. The Indians also received one first-place vote. OHSAA records do not indicate Cedarville has ever been ranked before in the poll’s history.

DIVISION II

Team-Record-Points

1. Akron Hoban (10) — 4-0 — 183

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (6) — 4-0 — 176

3. Massillon Washington (4) — 4-0 — 156

4. Avon — 4-0 — 143

5. Painesville Riverside (1) — 4-0 — 136

6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit — 4-0 — 74

7. Xenia (1) — 4-0 — 59

8. Canal Winchester — 4-0 — 51

9. North Ridgeville — 4-0 — 42

10. Macedonia Nordonia — 4-0 — 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Withrow 24. Whitehosue Anthony Wayne 18. Cincinnati Anderson 16. Avon Lake 13. Hudson 13. Kings Mills Kings 13.

DIVISION VII

Team-Record-Points

1. Marion Local (17) — 4-0 — 203

2. Hamler Patrick Henry — 4-0 — 133

3. Malvern (1) — 4-0 — 130

4. McComb — 4-0 — 125

5. Ansonia (1) — 4-0 — 86

6. Cedarville (1) — 4-0 — 65

7. Reedsville Eastern (1) — 4-0 — 64

8. Danville — 4-0 — 56

9. Tiffin Calvert — 4-0 — 40

10. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon — 4-0 — 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 36. Antwerp 34. Dalton 34. Beaver Eastern 21. Leipsic 13.

New RPI to determine basketball seeding

The OHSAA has announced it will utilize a new ranking system to determine seeding for its postseason boys and girls basketball tournaments beginning this winter.

The ratings percentage index computed by MaxPreps was approved by OHSAA staff at it September 7 board meeting. Previously all coaches in a district determined seeding through a voting process.

An exact formula for the RPI has yet to be determined. Input will be provided by members of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association.

A similar system was used to seed teams in the Northwest District as a trial during the 2022-23 season.

“This will take some work and our schools will need to input scores, but we are pleased to move in this direction for seeding,” OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said in a provided statement.

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

SATURDAY

Boys Soccer

Beavercreek 3, Lakota East 1

Nate Borowski had two goals in the non-league win.

Ryland Wamsley made five saves in net.

Other scores: Dayton Christian 1, Greeneview 0

Girls Soccer

Beavercreek 2, Hillard Bradley 1

Reese Brown and Kenley Minch scored for Beavercreek.

Xenia 5, Bellefontaine 2

Jaelyn Moore’s hat trick helped Xenia end a three-game skid.

Kyra Dixon and Nadia Lewis also had goals for the Bucs.

Other scores: Legacy Christian 2, Botkins 0

Volleyball

Greeneview 3, Dixie 0

The Rams had a 76 percent success rate in hit percentage in the straight set win.

Ally Truman had 14 digs and Bailey Bloom produce 13.

Yellow Springs 3, Northeastern 0

Adeline Zinger had 17 digs and Violet Babb added 16 for the Bulldogs.

Lacey Longshaw led the team with eight kills.

Other scores: Tippecanoe 3, Bellbrook 2; Tecumseh 3, Fairborn 2

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

TUESDAY

Cross Country

Bellbrook, Carroll at Bellbrook Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Legacy Christian at Middletown Christian, 4 p.m.

Cedarville at Southeastern, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Greenon, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Greeneview at OHC, 4:30 p.m.

Troy at Xenia 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Beavercreek at Centerville, 7:15 p.m.

Oakwood at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Carroll at McNicholas, 7:15 p.m.

Fairborn at Piqua, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Xenia, 7:15 p.m.

Waynesville at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Legacy Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Waynesville at Greeneview, 5:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Legacy Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Miamisburg at Beavercreek, 4:30 p.m.

Centerville at Carroll, 4:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Greenon, 4:30 p.m.

Greenville at Fairborn, 4:30 p.m.

Preble Shawnee at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Stebbins at Yellow Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Carroll at Alter, 6:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Northmont, 6:45 p.m.

Fairbanks at Greeneview, 6:45 p.m.

Perkiomen Valley at Cedarville, 7 p.m.

Fairborn at Troy, 7 p.m.

Xenia at West Carrollton, 7 p.m.

Emmanuel Christian at Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.

Middletown Christian at Legacy Christian, 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys Golf

Beavercreek at Springfield Invite, 10 a.m.

Girls Golf

Beavercreek at Greenville, 4 p.m.

Xenia at Butler, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Carroll at Badin, 7 p.m.

Centerville at Beavercreek, 7:15 p.m.

Fairborn at Piqua, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Xenia, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Cedarville at Beavercreek B, 4:30 p.m.

Greenon at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Carroll at Badin, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys Golf

Middletown Christian at Carroll, 3:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Madison Plains, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Beavercreek at Miamisburg, 4 p.m.

Carroll at Xenia, 4:30 p.m.

Bethel at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Yellow Springs at Miami Valley, 6 p.m.

Ross at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Sidney at Fairborn, 7:15 p.m.

Troy at Xenia, 7:15 p.m.

Greeneview at Fairbanks, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Greeneview at Fairbanks, 5:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Newton, 6 p.m.

Bellbrook at Ross, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Badin at Carroll, 4:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Troy, 4:30 p.m.

Lehman Catholic at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Xenia at West Carrollton, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Bellbrook at Ross, 6:30 p.m.

Fairmont at Beavercreek, 6:45 p.m.

Greeneview at Mechanicsburg, 6:45 p.m.

Cedarville at Northeasterm, 7 p.m.