Speaker series continues at the Military History Museum

FAIRBORN — Author and freelance writer Nancy Potts will be speaking this Wednesday as part of the Military History Museum’s speaker series.

On Sept. 13, Potts will present her speech, “Lesser Known Pioneers in Aviation History,” to visitors of the museum, located at 4 E. Main Street in Fairborn.

Potts worked as a freelance writer and editor for several publications around Greene County, including the Fairborn Daily Herald and Beavercreek News-Current. After leaving the newspaper business, she worked as communications coordinator for the National Aviation Hall of Fame (NAHF).

Potts is an Air Force wife and volunteered in both the United States and overseas as a teacher and private tutor.

Potts graduated from Wright State University with a degree in mass communication and has been writing children’s books for over 20 years.

As usual, parking and admission to the museum is free of charge, and refreshments will be available. The museum is looking for sponsors for speaking engagements, however. For a $50 fee, sponsors will have their name included in the program, advertisements, newsletters and Facebook posts about the speaker.

For more information on sponsorship or this week’s speaker, call Catherine Beers-Conrad, public affairs officer at 937-318-8820.

