New subdivision proposed for Xenia

XENIA — More than 400 homes could be coming to Xenia if city council approves a planned unit development concept plan for the Highland Greene subdivision.

The proposed 187.836-acre subdivision is a 433-unit, master-planned residential community located in northeastern Xenia. According to city records, the planned development will contain a variety of housing types, a community clubhouse with recreational amenities, and more than 100 acres of public/private open space.

The subdivision will have frontage on U.S. Route 42 and Stevenson Road (which also forms part of the city’s eastern boundary). To the north lays Old Town Creek, the Summer Brooke South subdivision, and the WGC Golf Course. To the west is the Pinecrest Swim Club, Pinecrest Gardens subdivision, First United Christian Church, a self-storage complex, and a telecommunications tower.

To the south are single-family homes with a mix of lot sizes as well as a proposed solar farm to be located Xenia Township. To the east is undeveloped and agricultural land owned by Central State University, also located in Xenia Township.

The acreage was approved as a part of a larger 212.5-acre residential PUD in 2004. This 2004 PUD included an expansion of the WGC Golf Course and up to 560 residential units with a mix of single, two, and four-family buildings. Because no development occurred, this PUD approval expired.

Entrances to the Highland Greene subdivision include a main boulevard entrance from U.S. Route 42 and a secondary entrance from Stevenson Road. An eventual connection to Country Club Drive is visualized. All streets will have required sidewalks. A paved bike trail will parallel Stevenson Road and U.S. Route 42. A private trail will also be built.

City staff evaluated the potential annual city revenues and costs associated with the Highland Greene subdivision PUD based on the proposed number of units and projected sales of homes. The city planning and zoning commission recommended approval with four conditions. According to city documents, property tax, income tax and other revenues from the development will create an estimated $156,286 surplus for the city.

A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14 after which city council could take a vote.

Reach Kaen Rase at 937-502-4534.