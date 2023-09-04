Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools At the beginning of every school year, Fairborn City Schools Transportation Department Supervisor Jordan Parker and team visit Fairborn elementary schools to teach the youngest Skyhawks about bus safety. The department also utilizes “Buster the School Bus” to teach safety lessons. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools At the beginning of every school year, Fairborn City Schools Transportation Department Supervisor Jordan Parker and team visit Fairborn elementary schools to teach the youngest Skyhawks about bus safety. The department also utilizes “Buster the School Bus” to teach safety lessons. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools At the beginning of every school year, Fairborn City Schools Transportation Department Supervisor Jordan Parker and team visit Fairborn elementary schools to teach the youngest Skyhawks about bus safety. The department also utilizes “Buster the School Bus” to teach safety lessons. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools At the beginning of every school year, Fairborn City Schools Transportation Department Supervisor Jordan Parker and team visit Fairborn elementary schools to teach the youngest Skyhawks about bus safety. The department also utilizes “Buster the School Bus” to teach safety lessons. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools At the beginning of every school year, Fairborn City Schools Transportation Department Supervisor Jordan Parker and team visit Fairborn elementary schools to teach the youngest Skyhawks about bus safety. The department also utilizes “Buster the School Bus” to teach safety lessons.

At the beginning of every school year, Fairborn City Schools Transportation Department Supervisor Jordan Parker and team visit Fairborn elementary schools to teach the youngest Skyhawks about bus safety. The department also utilizes “Buster the School Bus” to teach safety lessons.

