Blood drives scheduled for county

XENIA — Help replenish the area blood supply during the Labor Day holiday week and get a chance to win Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets at the same time when you register to donate at one of three blood drives in Greene County.

LifeSpring Church community will host the first from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 3321 Seajay Drive, Beavercreek.

Abiding Christ Lutheran Church will host a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at 326 East Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn.

Bellbrook Community Church will host its blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at 3815 W. Franklin Street.

The week after Labor Day is an important time to donate, according to Community Blood Center officials. There are fewer blood drives because of the holiday and high schools and many community blood drives have not yet returned to their fall schedules.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive a special edition quarter-zip, long-sleeve shirt celebrating a milestone in the history of the region’s only blood center. The shirt serves as the donor gift only during the month of September.

Everyone who registers to donate Sept. 5-30 at any blood drive, or the Dayton Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a pair of tickets to the Nov. 25 game between Ohio State and Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The winner will also receive an Expedia gift card for hotel and travel.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.