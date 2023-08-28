HS Football Recaps: Cedarville shuts out East Clinton in week two

File photo Cedarville junior Colt Coffey steadily is leading the rushing attack for the 2-0 Indians this season.

SABINA — Cedarville’s defense produced its first shut out in nearly four years in a 35-0 win at East Clinton.

The Indians have yet to allow a point during the second half of a game this season.

Colt Coffey led the offense with 18 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson Pyles also ran two touchdowns and Jackson Pyles threw for another.

Tyler Cross had a complete performance with two receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown on offense, his second straight two interception game on defense, and also kicked all five extra points for Cedarville.

It is the first 2-0 start to a season for Cedarville playing against only OHSAA postseason eligible opponents since 2013.

Xenia 37, West Carrollton 7

Jace Jones found the end zone three times as Xenia poured it on in the second half to start MVL play with a road win.

Elijah Johnson had 141 rushing yards, nearly double the amount of West Carrollton’s total offensive production, and also scored once.

Sean Leonard was vital to keeping the Bucs within striking distance early by connecting on two of his three field goals. He did have one blocked field goal in the first quarter which was returned the distance by the Pirates for its only points of the game and gave them a lead not relinquished until near halftime.

Tecumseh 28, Carroll 14

The Arrows scored twice before halftime and added on one in third and fourth quarters to hand the Patriots its first loss of the season.

Zach Van Meter threw a touchdown pass to get Carroll on the board before halftime.

Tippecanoe 27, Fairborn 6

Fairborn had a 6-3 lead at halftime thanks to Jay Kidd’s 11-yard touchdown run with the extra point blocked. 17 points allowed in the third quarter turned the tide as the Skyhawks’ offense was mostly shut down.

Tippecanoe’s defense had two interceptions and returned both for nearly 50 yards to help flip field position and set up short scoring drives.

Jackson Fifield made 11 total tackles with one tackle for loss and a pass breakup for Fairborn, and J. T. Smith had an interception on defense and two other pass breakups.

Waynesville 24, Greeneview 20

A late comeback attempt came up short for the Rams as they weren’t able to recover from a 17-point deficit.

Alex Horney had 146 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground and threw for another to Joey Giannoble.

Cooper Payton on defense amassed 21 total tackles with three going for a loss and produced two sacks.

