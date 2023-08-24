Mamaw’s Bakery and Gifts to have grand opening Friday

Submitted photos | Mamaw’s Bakery and Gifts Mendy Williams will have a wide variety of baked goods for everyone to try. Williams

FAIRBORN — The grand opening of what was formerly Gigi’s Cupcakes, now Mamaw’s Bakery and Gifts, is set Friday.

Gigi’s Cupcakes closed its doors in June with a new owner and name, the store will be reopening at 3800 Colonel Glenn Highway, Suite 2000, with a wide variety of baked goods and gifts.

Mendy Williams, the new owner of the shop, said she came into the role for a variety of reasons.

“I had just been talking with my family and a lot of the people where I work,” she said. “And people always told me I needed to open a bakery.”

Williams said she “stumbled upon” the former bakery’s closing, and it was “an opportunity for me that I couldn’t pass up.”

Now, after weeks of working on her recipes and taking over the building’s lease, Williams said she’s ready for her grand opening. The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and these hours will continue Tuesday through Saturday after the grand opening. There is a 5 percent discount for all military, veterans, and first responders.

Williams said Mamaw’s Bakery and Gifts is going to be a brand new experience compared to Gigi’s Cupcakes; where the former business focused on a single baked good, Williams said she has expanded the menu to include all sorts of baked treats and other gifts. There will even be a variety of gluten-free desserts in order to accommodate even more customers.

Williams currently works as a chief nursing officer, but said she has always had a passion for baking.

“I love to bake, I love to cook, I love to try different recipes,” she said. “Some of them are my own, some of them are family recipes, its just a mix.”

Williams, along with her two daughters and husband who share her passion, will be manning the bakery by themselves for the time being, though she hopes to expand the business if it becomes successful.

Along with her lifelong passion for baking, she also has business experience with a donut shop, and good connections with the people of Greene County.

Right now we’re just trying to see how it goes,” she said. “But it’s a passion. I would love to be able to turn it into a huge business and leave it as a legacy for my kids.”

