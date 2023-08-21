STEAM Academy ready to open

Courtesy photo | Community STEAM Academy-Xenia Community STEAM Academy-Xenia will welcome more than 200 students in grades 6-9 to its year-one facility at 88 Lower Bellbrook Road on Sept. 6.

XENIA — A new independent public school focusing on STEM plus arts is set to open after a being delayed a year.

Community STEAM Academy-Xenia will welcome more than 200 students in grades 6-9 to its year-one facility at 88 Lower Bellbrook Road on Sept. 6. The academy was set to open last school year at the former YMCA building, but in July, CSA officials announced the delay due to myriad factors including the economic climate.

CSA-Xenia will operate much like the Dayton Regional STEM School and Global Impact STEM Academy in Springfield in that it’s tuition free and lottery-based once all spots are full. Funding comes from the state and is treated like open enrollment, according to school officials.

The school will will continue to use the Lower Bellbrook building as it expands into the YMCA and the former East High School buildings when more grades are added. It is expected to be the first K-12 STEAM school in Ohio when all grades are added.

“Community STEAM Academy-Xenia has been a passion of mine for many years,” founder Jeremy Ervin, a former Cedarville University educator, previously told this newspaper. “Having an opportunity to bring a project-based, student-centered linking with community service, entrepreneur, and college and career readiness has been a passion of mine for a long time. Having an opportunity to become a community school and STEM/STEAM designated allows for another option for the parents of children to offer them kindergarten through 12th grade.”

A ribbon cutting is set for 1-3 p.m. on Sept. 2 at the Lower Bellbrook location. During the event, board members, teachers, and staff will greet visitors and a tour of the building will be offered.

The current location was formerly used as a call center for the Nationwide Biweekly Administration and was described as ready to occupy.

