Military History Museum to continue Speaker Series

FAIRBORN — The Miami Valley Military History Museum in Fairborn is continuing its speaker series Wednesday, Aug. 23 with veteran and Bronze Star recipient Aaron Anderson.

Anderson served in the US Army as a Ranger in the 82nd Airborne Division with deployments in Bosnia and Iraq.

The speech is titled “An 03 in Iraq,” and Anderson will discuss his military history in the main speaking area of the museum, located at 4 E. Main Street in Fairborn.

As per usual, the venue has free parking and light refreshments will be made available to guests. Anderson will be speaking at 6 p.m. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and all patriotic holidays.

The museum was established to perpetuate and preserve the memory of the veterans of our Armed Forces past, present, and future; establish a permanent military history museum as a repository for artifacts and research materials; highlight the military history of local communities and the state of Ohio; and foster patriotism and respect for veterans and the Armed Forces.

Displays begin with the Revolutionary War, and continue through the War of 1812, Civil War, Spanish-American War, both World Wars, Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War, Operations Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, and Military Operations Other Than War (MOOTW) such as Lebanon, Grenada, and Panama.

All ranks and branches of the service are represented. You’ll have the opportunity to see artifacts belonging to privates and generals alike, as well as relics from the opposing side in each conflict. For those interested in World War II, one of the museum’s prized artifacts on display is a piece of the USS Arizona, generously donated by the United States Navy. Listen to authentic WWII news broadcasts in the Home Front display. Do you know how heavy a flak jacket and Kevlar helmet is? You can try one on at the museum.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.