Jesus’ unhurried life

Matthew 9:20 “And behold, a woman who had been suffering from a hemorrhage for twelve years came up behind Him, and touched the border of His cloak … ”

Jesus was never in a hurry! His life on earth was lived completely on His Father’s timing, and He never worried about getting things done in a timely manner. He just did the next thing and trusted God’s wisdom and sovereignty in all situations. Oh, that we could learn to live in this same manner!

I started stressing out about two weeks ago as Dad and I prepared to go on a week long trip. Dad planned for us to leave on Saturday and spend the week traveling to visit some friends and family before ending up in Speculator, NY. The key reason for our trip was to spend time with Abigail at Camp of the Woods where she has been working all summer.

Two weeks prior we put life into high gear in order to accomplish all the things that needed to be done before leaving home and business for a week. The garden had to be tended, the grass mowed one last time, laundry done, house cleaned, and business wrapped up with long lists of chores for other family members to take care of for us while gone. By the time we jumped in the truck and headed out I was thoroughly exhausted. “Who needs a vacation anyway when it creates this much work?” I wondered.

The whole 10-hour trip to our first destination I kept taking deep breaths trying to calm myself from all the activity of the past days while checking my phone every half hour hoping to hear back from someone who would take care of the last important detail while we were gone.

As I closed my eyes I considered Jesus and how He lived life. He traveled a lot, but didn’t have my kind of frenzied activity no matter the circumstance. Even when called by a rich synagogue ruler to travel to the bedside of his dying daughter, Jesus paused when He felt the touch of a woman who had been sick with a blood disease for 12 years. Despite the urgency of His travels Jesus stopped and spoke to the faith-filled woman who had suffered so much over the years and healed her body along with her soul.

Resuming the journey to Jairus’ house He arrived to the sound of death wails. The little girl was dead! Yet even then Jesus did not stress out or panic, but asked to see the child’s body. “The child is not dead, but sleeping,” He pronounced despite the mourners’ derision and unbelieving laughter.

Entering the room where she lay, Jesus took the child’s hand and called her to get up. Immediately she opened her eyes, stood up, and walked around. God’s will was done and the child came alive again.

Each day of His life on earth Jesus walked and lived trusting in God’s timing, and everything He was to do was accomplished as His Father planned. Amy Carmichael, a 19th century missionary to India, said it well: “Christ never was in a hurry. There was no rushing forward, no anticipating, no fretting over what might be. Each day’s duties were done as each day brought them, and the rest was left with God.”

I must remember this the next time Dad and I plan to take a trip. But more than that, it is a good reminder for every situation in life. Calmly do the next thing. Trust God’s sovereignty and wisdom. And He will take care of the rest.

Love,

Mama

Sandra Sheridan is a midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.