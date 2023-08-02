Fairborn Lions Club makes large donation to FISH Pantry

Submitted photo | Fairborn Lions Club Presentation of the check by President Gary Siembab, Secretary Tara Gifford, members Pastor Joe Hinds, Dottie and Alan Meade to FISH CEO’s Jane and Bill Doorley at the club meeting on July 10.

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Lions Club, a community service organization, held its Golf Scramble June 24 to support the Fairborn FISH, the largest food pantry in Fairborn.

It raised $4,300.

“We could not have done it without our golfers, sponsors, Locust Hills Golf Course, and our members that help make the event a reality,” said Robert Borger, the club’s marketing and PR chairperson. “Everyone had a great time on the course.”

According to Borger, the donation was pulled “mostly with a combination of the profits we made from the people who signed up for the golf outing.”

Participants were charged $80 to enter individually, but groups could also sign up as groups. According to Borger, there was a total of around 16 teams.

This year marked the second in what has become an annual event. Last year the group made a similar donation to the FISH Pantry, but according to Borger this could change in the future.

“The FISH Pantry in Fairborn is one of the biggest charitable locations that we desire to help with,” he said. “But I think for next year we’re going to try to look for something else.”

The check was given to Jane and Bill Doorley with the pantry at the Lions Club’s monthly meeting that followed the event. Meetings are held the second Monday of every month at the Fairborn Senior Center.

This golf outing, like the previous year’s, was open to the public, but Borger said there were some Lions Club members that also participated.

