Issue 1 forum set for July 27

XENIA — An informational meeting on Ohio’s Issue 1 will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 27 at Holy Trinity AME Church, 1230 Wilberforce-Clifton Road, Wilberforce.

Andrea Bauer, a member of the League of Women Voters will present relevant information and answer questions regarding this crucial issue.

This event is sponsored by the three African Methodist Episcopal Churches (AME) in Greene County: Central Chapel, Yellow Springs; Holy Trinity, Wilberforce; and United, Xenia. The African American Ministerial Alliance of Xenia is joining with the AME Churches to sponsor this session.

Advocating for equity and equality within the political and social systems in the United States is a pillar of the black church, according to a release from the churches.

“Proverbs 31:8 compels the people of God to ‘Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute.’ Issue 1 is a mechanism for silencing voices. The sponsoring faith communities believe this issue to be one of faith over politics,” the release said.

Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions, pick up informational materials, and sign up to engage in upcoming Get Out the Vote (GOTV) events.

Information can be found on Holy Trinity’s website holytrinityamechurch.org. This session is free and open to the general public.