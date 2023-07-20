Xenia United Presbyterian Church holding VBS

XENIA — Xenia United Presbyterian Church is holding a “Yee Haw” Vacation Bible School Celebrating God’s Greatest Gifts Thursday and Friday, July 27-28.

The VBS will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 343 W. Ankeney Mill Road. Families are also invited to church at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, July 30 for a “Yee Haw” presentation of singing and skits to share the fun and learning the children had at VBS.

Register at xeniaunited.org or contact Cindy Wakekland (director of Christian nurture) at [email protected] or 937-376-9461.