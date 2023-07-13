“So the word of God spread. The number of disciples in Jerusalem increased rapidly, and a large number of priests became obedient to the faith.” (Acts 6:7)

How did the word of God spread? By the apostles spending their time in prayer and sharing the Good News about Jesus with the Christian fellowship who took to the streets. Thus, this word got out into society, even to the depth of the priests, and changed hearts and minds by the power of the Holy Spirit to consider and confess Jesus as the long-awaited Messiah. This was a powerful movement of the Spirit upon a large number of people. It touched all aspects of society and brought a new hope for a relationship with their Creator God through Jesus.

We are instructed here to never forget that it is the word of the Good News, backed by the power of the Holy Spirit, that brings a trust in Jesus. The Christian witnesses’ words did not go out void of this power. They were packed with it. God was starting Jesus’ Church with a big bang. This was explosive. It was like having one revival after another. People were impacted with Jesus. He became real to them, and they confessed Him as their Lord and Savior. Along with large revivals there are small ones that we can be a part of as we introduce those close to us to Jesus. One person revived to know Jesus is worth celebrating. Alleluia!

Heavenly Father, revive us O Lord. May we be energized to live and speak Him. May the world know Him through our witness and prayer. May we be the instrument of the impact of Jesus on those around us. The world needs Him. Let us lift Him up for the world to see.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.