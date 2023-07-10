Xenia YMCA holding blood drive July 21

XENIA — The Xenia YMCA is holding a community blood drive from 12-4 p.m. Friday, July 21 at 336 Progress Drive.

Everyone who registers to donate July 17-29 at any Community Blood Center blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a $1,000 Expedia online travel service gift card. All registered donors receive the Community Blood Center “Sunshine & Saving Lives” T-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.