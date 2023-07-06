Family Promise of Greene County celebrating 28 years

XENIA — Family Promise of Greene County, OH (FPGC) is inviting community members to celebrate the 28 years it has served homeless families in Greene County.

The celebration will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 16 at Aley Methodist Church, 4143 Kemp Road, Beavercreek. The organization’s founders, past and present staff, volunteers, and board members will be in attendance. Community members can learn more about what FPGC is doing today and enjoy fellowship, cake and punch.

“Twenty-eight years ago, Don and Jan Schneider had a vision and the drive to establish a collective who were dedicated to the mission that all children deserve a home,” FPGC Executive Director Deanna McCrary said. “The community’s role in continuing the vision of our founding fathers has resulted in the success of many families within Greene County.”

Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greene County (IHN) opened its doors at 137 N. Detroit Street in Xenia in January 1995 as a day center. Churches provided overnight sleeping facilities and meals for those families. IHN continued to grow and in 2000, the organization served 13 families. In October 2002, Brad and Eric Montgomery donated the old Francis Inn building at 124 S. Detroit Street, and the following year the renovation began to convert it into a facility to house displaced families and provide staff office space. In June 2010, the new home, named The Schneider House of Hope to honor the efforts of Don and Jan Schneider, opened its doors to homeless families. In 2021, IHN changed its name to Family Promise of Greene County, OH, in line with the national organization of which it is an affiliate.

Each year, FPGC serves between 30 to 40 families, with 60 to 70 percent of guests moving on to find permanent housing after their stay. FPGC provides meals, case management, and parenting classes, as well as helping individuals obtain employment, schooling, and housing.

FPGC envisions a community in which every family has a home, a livelihood, and a chance to build a better future.

“Come celebrate this vision as well as the continued success of FPGC,” McCrary said.