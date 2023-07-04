Photos courtesy Thomas Scrivens Local seniors met at the Greene County Historical Society for a day of fun playing board games/bingo, rolling dice, competing in popular card games like Uno. The free event was sponsored by the East High Cultural and Community Association. Photos courtesy Thomas Scrivens Local seniors met at the Greene County Historical Society for a day of fun playing board games/bingo, rolling dice, competing in popular card games like Uno. The free event was sponsored by the East High Cultural and Community Association. Photos courtesy Thomas Scrivens Local seniors met at the Greene County Historical Society for a day of fun playing board games/bingo, rolling dice, competing in popular card games like Uno. The free event was sponsored by the East High Cultural and Community Association.

Photos courtesy Thomas Scrivens

