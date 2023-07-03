Museum to feature Toys for Tots

Submitted photo The uniform worn by Staff Sgt. Charles V. Wise of Dayton during his service in the 2nd Marine Division from 1942-1946. The uniform worn by Marines since 1912, the dress blues are the only uniforms made up of all the colors of our nation’s flag. The uniform was donated by Susan Wise-Cunningham.

FAIRBORN — The Miami Valley Military History Museum is in its eighth year of being an official drop site for the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots Annual Campaign.

Beginning Oct. 1, your donation of new and/or unused toys can be dropped off at the Miami Valley Military History Museum, 4 E. Main Street, Fairborn.

A Toys for Tots representative is speaking at the museum at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 5. The United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots basic mission is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 937-318-8820.