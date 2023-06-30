KUDOS to Wright-Patt children

Courtesy photos | Airman 1st Class James Johnson Children take part in a CPR exercise led by 88th Medical Group airmen during a recent Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Children participate in “firefighting station” activities during a recent Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event at Bass Lake on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The children of Team Wright-Patt are an integral part of military families.

They show remarkable strength and courage in supporting their loved ones who are deployed to defend our nation. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is incredibly grateful for their unwavering commitment to our country and want to show our appreciation through Operation KUDOS.

KUDOS, or Kids Understanding Deployment Operations, is a fun-filled way for children to understand why deployments are important and to answer any questions that may come along during the deployment process. This program is designed to honor and recognize our brave children for their sacrifice and dedication.

“This is an opportunity to bring up the topic of deployment in a fun and interactive manner,” said Master Sgt. Joe Gillispie, readiness noncommissioned officer with the Military and Family Readiness Center. “Family readiness is an integral part of Airmen and Guardian readiness and this event helps bridge the gap between service and family.”

The Operation KUDOS is scheduled for Friday, July 28 at Hangar 206, collocated with the Wright-Patterson AFB Passenger Terminal, on Area A from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be several deployment stations set up including; a mock fitness test and obstacle course, fire and emergency services, security forces, medical group stations, the explosive ordnance disposal team and a few surprises for attendees the day of the event.

Children of active and reserve military members of any branch are eligible to sign up. The recommended ages are 4 to 12, but all ages are welcome. The event is limited to the first 50 families so be sure to register early.