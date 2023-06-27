Lady Raiders adding notable local transfers

DAYTON — Wright State women’s basketball head coach Kari Hoffman has announced the addition of six signees — five transfers and one freshman — for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Alexis Hutchison (Malone), Layne Ferrell (Akron), Julia Hoefling (Loyola Chicago), Claire Henson (Long Island), and Jada Tate (Tiffin) will join the Raiders as transfers, while Rylee Sagester enters next season as a freshman.

Sagester finished runner-up for the 2023 Ohio Miss Basketball award and was named the Division IV Player of the Year after averaging 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.6 steals per game as a senior. She totaled 2,001 career points at Tri-Village and broke an OHSAA record with 401 career 3-point makes.

After helping Centerville to a 25-3 record, an OHSAA DI Regional Finals appearance, as well as a Greater Western Ohio Conference title, Hutchison made 108 straight starts over four seasons at Division II Malone. She totaled averaged 12.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, and 2.9 apg in her career with the Pioneers.

Ferrell earned All-State First Team honors in 2019, and was named the SWBL Player of the Year and Division II District Player of the Year in finishing her high school career with 1,974 career points. She appeared in 80 games with 63 starts over three seasons at Akron and scored a career-high 24 points against Dayton last season.

Hoefling was a standout for Mount Notre Dame and won a Division I state championship. In four years at Loyola, she was one of the top shot blockers in school history with 14 career games with three-plus rejections, highlighted by a collegiate-high six stuffs versus Indiana State last year.

Another top player hailing from the SWBL, Henson at Valley View was the OHSAA Division II Player of the Year in 2022. She appeared in 26 games as a freshman for the Long Island women’s basketball team, averaging 2.3 points in 13.7 minutes per game.

Four seasons at Division II Tiffin saw Tate become a career 42 percent shooter while averaging seven-plus points and five-plus rebounds in every season.

Wright State is coming off an 8-24 season and graduates four of its top-five scorers.