Skyhawks football plays at Ohio State camp

Courtesy photos| Fairborn athletics The Fairborn Skyhawks football team participated in a 7-on-7 style tournament camp conducted by and held at Ohio State’s football facility on Wednesday. The team got to tour and workout at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on the OSU campus as part of the camp. Fairborn competes on the field at the Les Wexner Football Complex There were 32 teams from across the state which entered into the one-day competition, which had the OSU coaching staff on hand to watch and scout the participants.

