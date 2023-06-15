Senior Center bake sale set for Friday

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Senior Center is set to host a bake sale Friday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until everything is sold.

The Senior Center routinely hosts bake sales like this one every third Friday of the month, with the last sale on May 19 and the next on July 21.

According to Paul Newman Jr. with the senior center, the sale has been known to sell out early, so those hoping to secure some of the cakes, cookies and cupcakes before they’re gone should plan to arrive between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“We typically have about 10 participants who supply us with the baked goods,” said Newman. “And three volunteers responsible for the project.”

The baked goods, mostly homemade and supplemented by donuts or other store-bought treats, bring in around 60-75 people on a typical day, according to Newman. All are welcome to come in and support the senior center, which takes the funds from the sale and uses it to create more activities for seniors and others to enjoy.

The Fairborn Senior Center has several ongoing activities all are welcome to attend, with the bake sale being only one of them. According to Newman, many residents and visitors will come for one activity and stop by the bake sale on the way in and out as an added treat.

The bake sale is always a hit, according to Newman, and “a lot of our folks look forward to it.”

The Fairborn Senior Center is located at 325 N. 3rd Street, with the bake sale set up in the main lobby.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.