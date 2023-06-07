Short-term full closures on 35 set

XENIA —Short-term full closures will be in place on U.S. 35 next week for utility work, weather permitting.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday, June 11, crews working for Metronet Internet will be pulling fiber across U.S. 35 at Factory Road. Intermittent periods of short-term, full closures will be in place on U.S. 35 in either direction until 2 a.m., and traffic will be maintained with law enforcement officers.

For ongoing traffic, construction, and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.