Four place on podium at state track and field

COLUMBUS — Greene County schools had four podium finishes during the first day of competition on Friday at the Ohio state track and field championships held at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

The top finisher was Carroll’s Sammy Deep in the Division II boys long jump. His initial attempt of 22 feet and 6.5 inches was good for second place overall. The winner set a new D-II record in the event.

Joining him were teammates Seth and Neil Tivakaran, Chris Ruetschle and Logan Arnold. The grouping finished in fifth for the boys 4 x 800 relay race after entering with the 12th fastest time from regionals. They ran the race in a total of 8:00.21.

Also placing highly in the same race for D-III was the group from Cedarville. Ben Ormsbee, Isaac Wallis, Drew Koning and Caleb Sultan got seventh place with a time of 8:07.81.

Beavercreek’s girls squad came in fifth in the same event for D-I. Jamie Confer, Elinor Shuttleworth, Abby and Macie Roberts ran the race in 9:17.87.

Moving on from their heat races and advancing to the finals on Saturday include Legacy Christian’s Maddy Merritt in the D-III girls 400 meters. Malcolm Blunt of Yellow Springs did the same in the boys 200 meters.

Kayleigh Keyes, the defending D-I state champion in the girls 400 meters from Beavercreek, will look to defend her title after advancing from her qualifying heat. She’ll be joined on the boys side by Kaden Ellerbe in the same race.

Liam Gluck came into the boys 300 meter hurdles with the 17th fastest time from regionals, but placed himself into the finals finishing second in his heat.

Keyes joins Alex Magoteaux, Malaiya Lisch and Elinor Shuttleworth to make the girls 4 x 400 relay finals, and Ellerbe and Gluck will be with Malachi Chapman and Ben Watson in the boys final.

Day two of the championships begins Saturday morning with 18 total event finals involving Greene County athletes.

All four local D-III competitors are scheduled to run between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. D-I field event finals begin at 12 p.m., and Carroll’s four D-II runners go from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. All six of Beavercreek’s finals runs will take place from 5:45 to 7 p.m. when the event concludes.

FRIDAY RESULTS

D-II — Miryam Brandon (Carroll) — High Jump G — t15th 5’ 0” — Finals

D-II — Sammy Deep (Carroll) — Long Jump B — 2nd 22’ 6.5” — Finals

D-III — Cedarville — 4x800m B — 7th 8:07.81 — Finals

D-III — Maddy Merritt (LCA) — 100m G — 11th 12.45 — Semis

D-III — Maddy Merritt (LCA) — 400m G — 2nd 57.71 — Semis

D-III — Maddy Merritt (LCA) — 200m G — 10th 25.97 — Semis

D-III — Malcolm Blunt (YS) — 200m B — 9th 22.51 — Semis

D-III — Cedarville — 4x400m B — 16th 3:32.74 — Semis

D-II — Carroll — 4x800m G — 10th 9:33.66 — Finals

D-II — Carroll — 4x800m B — 5th 8:00.21 — Finals

D-II — Greeneview — 4x800m B — 14th 8:20.92 — Finals

D-I — Zoe Roll (Beavercreek) — 400m Wheel G — 11th 2:20.87 — Semis

D-II — Carroll — 4x400m G — 13th 4:09.38 — Semis

D-III — Malcolm Blunt (YS) — Long Jump B — 17th 19’ 11” — Finals

D-I — Beavercreek — 4x800m G — 5th 9:17.87 — Finals

D-I — Zoe Roll (Beavercreek) — 400m Wheel G — 10th 2:20.87 — Semis

D-I — Kayleigh Keyes (Beavercreek) — 400m G — 4th 56.36 — Semis

D-I — Kaden Ellerbe (Beavercreek) — 400m B — 5th 48.84 — Semis

D-I — Liam Gluck (Beavercreek) — 300mH B — 4th 38.59 — Semis

D-I — Beavercreek — 4x400m G — 3rd 3:54.61 — Semis

D-I — Beavercreek — 4x400m B — 2nd 3:18.13 — Semis

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.