Fairborn schools job fair June 1

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools will be hosting a job fair June 1 for adults seeking full- and part-time employment at the school.

Positions offered range from substitute teaching, special education assistance, crossing guards, bus drivers, nutritional staff, and noon duty aides among others.

Positions typically run through the school year, according to a flyer from Fairborn City Schools, beginning mid-august and continuing through early June. Hours vary depending on position from two-hour shifts up to eight hours a day.

According to Pam Gayheart, director of public relations for Fairborn schools, some positions only require a high-school education to qualify. For positions that do require additional certification, such as bus drivers, the district provides free yearly training courses for applicants to earn their CDL or other required training.

The job fair is taking place in order to fill needs within the school, many of which are crucial for providing adequate care and efficiency year-long.

“Bus drivers is critical,” said Gayheart. “We’ve struggled with having enough.”

Interviews will be conducted day-of during the job fair, which is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 1. Enter Fairborn High School on the west side of the building through doors eight and 11.

Residents interested in employment opportunities but unable to make it to the job fair are also able to contact Amy Gayheart for additional interview times and information. She can be reached at 937-878-3961 or [email protected].

