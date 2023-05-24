Goecke reaches U.S. Am Four-Ball semis — Sports Digest, May 24 2023

Courtesy of USGA Tyler Goecke reacts after holing out his approach shot on hole 15 during the round of 32 of the 2023 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball at Kiawah Island Club (Cassique) in Kiawah Island, S.C. on Monday. Goecke, a golfer for Wright State, along with one of his former teammates, Bryce Haney, reached the semifinals of the week-long competition.

XENIA — Xenia native Tyler Goecke and former Wright State teammate Bryce Haney were defeated in the semifinals of the USGA’s U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship on Wednesday.

Goecke’s duo was defeated 2-and-1 by the top seed in the 32-team bracket competition held at Kiawah Island Golf Club’s Cassique and River Courses in Kiawah Island, S.C.

A graduate of Carroll High School, Goecke is a two-time Horizon League Player of the Year and 2023 individual league champion as a member of Wright State’s golf team. He holds the school record for most individual tournament wins with seven.

Goecke graduated from WSU this spring and reportedly plans to use his final year of collegiate eligibility at the University of North Carolina.

