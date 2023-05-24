Children’s Services levy on November ballot

XENIA — A children services levy that has been in place in some form for decades is one step closer to being on the November ballot.

Greene County commissioners recently approved a resolution of necessity to place a 1.5 mill, 10 year renewal levy in front of voters in the fall. The levy, which brought in $6.3 million last year, helps children services provide “care, protection, and placement of abused, neglected, and dependent children” according to county documents.

It would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $52.50 annually, according to county documents.

“This is nearly half of our budget in children services,” said Beth Rubin, director of Greene County Job and Family Services. “We rely on this revenue for core services to children in Greene County.”

According to Rubin, historical information shows some sort of levy going back to 1950. It has been successfully renewed since and in the last two election cycles in 2013 and 2018, it passed with 74 percent (2018) and 68.8 percent (2013) approval.

The levy’s duration is being increased for 10 years because of the need for services.

“We don’t anticipate that this need will go away or decrease in the next 10 years,” Rubin said. “There are federal and state efforts underway to address the complex needs of families and kids in crisis, and we’re hopeful that those will have a positive impact over time, but they aren’t quick fixes.”

The resolution passed by commissioners requests that the county auditor certifies the total current tax valuation and the dollar amount of revenue that would be generated by 1.50 mills.

