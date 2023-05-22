Merritt highlights area regional T&F qualifiers

Merritt Steven Wright | Greene County News Bellbrook’s Cate Lensch is one of four athletes for the Golden Eagles moving on to the Division I regional competition, getting a second place finish in the pole vault at districts.

XENIA — Legacy Christian’s Maddy Merritt won three events and qualified for regionals in four overall from Saturday’s Division III Track and Field District Championships.

Competing at the Graham High School meet, Merritt won the girls 100, 400 and later the 200-meter races before anchoring the 4 x 400 relay team to a third place finish. She entered the 100 and 200 meter finals with the top qualifying time from Tuesday’s heat races, and had been third fastest in the 400 before going on to win.

Merritt finished second in the 400 meters at state last year and also qualified in the 200.

Also winning her race at districts for LCA was Caroline Hamilton in the 800 meters. Overall, 11 athletes for the Knights will compete at regionals, including the 4 x 800 boys team of Andrew Riddle, Ben Rodriguez, Tommy Michael and Wyatt Jackson that set a school record in the event to advance on day one.

Yellow Springs’ Malcom Blunt at the event also had three second-place performances to be the Bulldogs’ lone advancement. Blunt leapt a distance of 20-feet, 1-inch in the long jump on day one, and then was the runner-up in the 100 and 200 meters on day two.

Cedarville as a group had the most move on to regionals in D-III, with 15 total athletes helping the Indians fill the regionals spaces. They won the boys 4 x 800 relay with Caleb Sultan also capturing the boys 800 meters.

Caytlon Moore will be Greeneview’s only girls representative after getting fourth in the 800 meters.

The D-I competition at Bellbrook High School saw the Beavers have the most advancements in Greene County with 26 separate competitions having top-four finishes.

The 4 x 800 girls relay team and Sahijah Alston in the girls shot put were district champs on day one. On the second day, the 4 x 400 girls relay group of Elinor Shuttleworth, Alex Magoteaux, Malaiya Lisch and Abby Roberts, along with Kayleigh Keyes in the girls 400 meters both were champions and set new district record times in their wins. Also winning district titles for Beavercreek was the boys 4 x 200 and 4 x 400 relay teams.

Bellbrook excelled in the field events as the host, getting two pole vaulters, a high jumper and long jumper onto regionals. Crane was the long jump participant, and she also moves on in the girls 100 meter hurdles.

Xenia got three athletes out of the Troy High School meet for D-I. Roman Smith was second in the boys 200 meters, while Kennedy Lucas and Sarah Scarborough both ended up in third in the discus and girls 1600 meters, respectively.

Carroll won 10 district titles at the D-II meet also held at Graham.

Both 4 x 800 relay teams in addition to the boys 4 x 400 were champions. Miryam Brandon was the girls high jump winner on day one, as was Sammy Deep in the boys long jump.

Day two had Ruby Gross and Logan Arnold sweep the 1600 meters, Grace Braun and Seth Tivakaran doing the same in the 800 meters, and Anna Thurman adding in a girls 3200-meter title.

Greeneview’s boys team in D-II had seven advance. Noah Sylvester helped produce all of the team’s second place finishes, as part of the boys 4 x800 relay team and moving on as an individual in the 800 and 1600-meter runs. Archer Holston also qualified in three events, adding in the 3200 meters to the relay and 1600 races.

Beavercreek’s girls team was the D-I district champions with 135 team points. Carroll’s boys squad did the same in D-II scoring 86.5 points.

The D-I regional championships start on Wednesday at Wayne High School. Field events begin at 5 p.m., and track runs at 6:30 p.m. The meet will conclude on Friday with the same start times.

Piqua High School will host the D-II regional meet beginning on Thursday. Field events begin at 5 p.m., and track runs at 6:30 p.m. The meet will conclude on Saturday with field at 11 a.m. and track at 12:30 p.m.

D-III regionals will be held at Troy and begin on Wednesday. Field events begin at 4:30 p.m., with track runs starting at 6 p.m. The meet concludes on Friday with field at 5 p.m. and track at 6:30 p.m.

REGIONAL QUALIFIERS

DIVISION I

Beavercreek

4x800G — 9:34.78 1st — Macie Roberts, Mia Beemsterboer, Alex Magoteaux, Jamie Confer

Shot Put G — 37’0.25’’ 1st — Sahijah Alston

Shot Put G — 34’4.5’’ 3rd — Mackenzie McClurkin

Pole Vault B — 14’0’’ t2nd — Joseph Hill

Long Jump B — 20’4’’ 3rd — Kaleb Bryant

4x200m G — Leslie Torkornoo, Alea Cook, Sophia Arntz, Malaiya Lisch — 4th 1:47.59

4×200 B — Malachi Chapman, Lance Caswell, Liam Gluck, Tyree Wilborne — 1st 1:30.01

1600m G — Macie Roberts — 3rd 5:11.80

1600m B — Nathan Massie — 4th 4:22.61

4×100 B — Matt Brown, Ezra Calhoun, Gio Louprasong, Tyree Wilborne — 2nd 43.79

400m G — Kayleigh Keyes — 1st 55.69 (DR — 56.77 — Keyes 2022)

400m G — Elinor Shuttleworth — 2nd 56.71

400m B — Kaden Ellerbe — 2nd 48.00

400m B — Ben Watson — 3rd 49.48

300mH G — Chloe Trimmer — 2nd 47.44

300mH B — Liam Gluck — 2nd 39.36

800m G — Jamie Confer — 2nd 2:18.65

800m G — Macie Roberts — 3rd 2:20.29

200m G — Kayleigh Keyes — 4th 26.14

200m B — Kaden Ellerbe — 3rd 22.60

3200m G — Mia Beemsterboer — 4th 11:27.75

4×400 G — Elinor Shuttleworth, Alex Magoteaux, Malaiya Lisch, Abby Roberts — 1st 3:56.48 (DR — 1998)

4×400 B — Malachi Chapman, Kaden Ellerbe, Liam Gluck, Ben Watson — 1st 3:21.78

Shot Put B — JR Costello — 3rd 46’ 8.25’’

Discus G — Mackenzie McClurkin — 2nd 119’ 11’’

Discus G — Sahijah Alston — 3rd 118’ 5’’

Bellbrook

High Jump — 5’0’’ 2nd — Lorelai Wolverton

Pole Vault B — 14’0’’ 4th — Cary Phillipson

100m H G — Emily Crane — 4th 16.78

Long Jump G — Emily Crane — 2nd 16’ 9.25’’

Pole Vault G — Cate Lensch — 2nd 11’

Xenia

1600m G — Sarah Scarborough — 3rd 5:37.92

200m B — Roman Smith — 2nd 22.28

Discus G — Kennedy Lucas — 3rd 110’ 8’’

DIVISION II

Carroll

4x800G — Ruby Gross, Melanie Hoffmann, Anna Thurman, Grace Braun — 1st 9:46.24

4x800B — Seth Tivakaran, Neil Tivakaran, Chris Ruetschle, Logan Arnold — 1st 8:12.77

High Jump G — Miryam Brandon — 1st 5’ 3”

High Jump G — Madeline Reuter — 3rd 5’ 0”

Shot Put G — Addie Ryan — 3rd 36’ 6.25”

Long Jump B — Sammy Deep — 1st 21’ 5.25”

110mH B — Kyle Heilmann — 4th 16.23

100m G — Rachel Gervais — 3rd 12.78

1600m G — Ruby Gross — 1st 5:26.22

1600m B — Logan Arnold — 1st 4:32.73

4×100 G — Kayleigh George, Emma Boyte, Breeanna Kwofie—Davies, Rachel Gervais — 3rd 52.37

400m G — Melanie Hoffmann — 4th 1:02.66

800m G — Ruby Gross — 2nd 2:26.02

800m G — Grace Braun — 1st 2:24.82

800m B — Seth Tivakaran — 1st 2:01.15

800m B — Neil Tivakaran — 3rd 2:02.75

200m G — Rachel Gervais — 4th 27.26

3200m G — Anna Thurman — 1st 11:46.53

3200m B — Hayden Everding — 3rd 10:22.02

4×400 G — Ruby Gross, Melanie Hoffmann, Abby Springer, Grace Braun — 2nd 4:15.58

4×400 B — Seth Tivakaran, Logan Arnold, Neil Tivakaran, Zach Van Meter — 1st 3:32.46

Greeneview (boys)

4x800B — Josiah Knoerr, Landon Erisman, Archer Holston, Noah Sylvester — 2nd 8:17.86

1600m B — Archer Holston — 4th 4:42.15

1600m B — Noah Sylvester — 2nd 4:36.84

High Jump B — William Reichley — 3rd 5’ 9’’

300mH B — Kampbell Newman — 3rd 42.34

800m B — Noah Sylvester — 2nd 2:02.68

3200m B — Archer Holston — 4th 10:29.13

DIVISION III

Cedarville

4x800G — 10:26.59 4th — Molly Mossing, Emma Minor, Ellie Mark, Rachel Tarwater

4x800B — 8:18.99 1st — Isaac Wallis, Ben Ormsbee, Jack Czerniak, Caleb Sultan

Long Jump — 18’9” 3rd — Drew Koning

Shot Put B — Jacob Leeds — 3rd 43’ 11.5’’

Shot Put B — Jackson Howdyshell — 4th 43’ 6.5’’

800m G — Rachel Tarwater — 2nd 2:26.12

800m B — Caleb Sultan — 1st 1:57.15

800m B — Ben Ormsbee — 4th 2:02.58

200m G — Kailee Sutton — 4th 28.28

4×400 G — Kailee Sutton, Molly Mossing, Mia Burr, Rachel Tarwater — 4th 4:21.58

4×400 B — Jackson Pyles, Dylan Cook, Caleb Sultan, Ben Ormsbee — 3rd 3:34.85

Greeneview (girls)

800m G — Caytlon Moore — 4th 2:27.53

Legacy Christian

4x800B — 8:26.06 4th (school record) — Andrew Riddle, Ben Rodriguez, Tommy Michael, Wyatt Jackson

100m G — Maddy Merritt — 1st 12.56

1600m B — Ben Rodriguez — 4th 4:35.56

4×100 B — Boede Campbell, Dillon Campbell, Ethan Cooper, Andrew Riddle — 4th 46.39

400m G — Maddy Merritt — 1st 57.73

800m G — Caroline Hamilton — 1st 2:22.09

200m G — Maddy Merritt — 1st 26.45

4×400 G — Maddy Merritt, Caroline Hamilton, Anna Sweeney, Brooklyn Hager — 3rd 4:16.04

Yellow Springs

Long Jump — Malcolm Blunt — 20’1” 2nd

100m B — Malcolm Blunt — 2nd 11.31

200m B — Malcolm Blunt — 2nd 23.09

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.