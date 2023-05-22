Honda, LGES holding community event

JEFFERSONVILLE — Honda and LG Energy Solution (LGES) will host a community barbecue on June 3 at the Fayette County Airport in Washington Court House to thank local leaders and residents for welcoming the new joint venture battery plant to Jeffersonville, to provide more information about the future operations and to meet and greet the leaders of the new facility that broke ground on Feb. 28, 2023.

The community event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include a complimentary barbecue meal, visits from local and state government officials, and displays providing information about future job opportunities. Company officials will be available to answer questions about the facility.

“We are grateful for the warm welcome our new joint venture battery plant has received from Fayette County and we look forward to meeting more of our new neighbors at this community barbecue,” said Bob Lee, CEO of the Honda and LGES JV company. “We hope our new neighbors will bring their families and friends to learn more about our new manufacturing facility.”

With a commitment from Honda and LGES to invest $3.5 billion in the new facility and overall investment projected to reach $4.4 billion, the new joint venture plans to create 2,200 jobs to produce lithium-ion batteries to power electric vehicles (EVs) built at Honda plants in North America. Honda previously announced that it will begin EV production with the establishment of an EV Hub in Ohio, including three existing auto plants. Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024, with mass production to begin in 2025.

“With more than four decades of experience creating quality products in Ohio, providing fulfilling careers, and investing in our associates and local communities, Honda is excited to bring that same approach to Fayette County with our new partner, LGES,” said Rick Riggle, COO of the Honda and LGES JV company. “We look forward to meeting more of our new neighbors, including those who will become our future associates.”

Fayette County Airport is located at 2770 OH-38 in Washington Court House. Outdoor tables and seating will be available at the event, as well as shaded areas inside several of the airplane hangars. Free parking will be available onsite. Restrooms and infant changing stations also will be available.

To learn more about the battery plant or to contact the team with comments or questions, visit www.lgeshonda.com.