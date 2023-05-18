Beavercreek track and field starts strong at district

XENIA — Track and Field district competitions continued with two Division I meets at Bellbrook and Troy High Schools on Wednesday

There were seven regional qualifiers, and a number of others secured spots in the finals to try and advance.

In the Bellbrook meet for D-I, Beavercreek’s 4 x 800 girls relay squad of Macie Roberts, Mia Beemsterboer, Alex Magoteaux and Jamie Confer won the race with a time of 9:34.78. Sahijah Alston won the girls shot put at a distance of 37-feet, .25-inches, while Mackenzie McClurkin got third.

The boys pole vault had Joseph Hill as one of four to clear 14-feet and tied for second, and Kaleb Bryant had a leap of 20-feet, 4-inches to get third in the boys long jump.

Lorelai Wolverton of Bellbrook got second in the high jump with a height of five-feet even. Cary Phillipson also moved on in the boys pole vault with a fourth place finish.

Out of the Troy meet, Xenia’s Kennedy Lucas missed out on regionals by one position in the girls shot put. The Bucs have two relay squads and three individual runners looking to advance from the finals.

Fairborn will have three relay teams and one runner trying to do the same in Troy.

Participants need to finish in the top-four of their events to advance to regionals. The final day of both D-I competitions will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, and D-III begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The first day of Division II for Carroll and Greeneview’s boys team was Thursday at Graham and finals will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

D-I Track and Field District Finals Qualifiers

(Event – Name(s) – Seed)

BEAVERCREEK

100mH G – Chloe Trimmer – 4th 17.07

4x200m G – Leslie Torkornoo, Alea Cook, Sophia Arntz, Malaiya Lisch – 3rd 1:47.81

4×200 B – Malachi Chapman, Liam Gluck, Tyree Wilborne, Aaden Hildebrand – 3rd 1:32.71

1600m B – Nathan Massie – 12th 4:53.47

4×100 G – Leslie Torkornoo, Alea Cook, Sophia Arntz, Malaiya Lisch – 5th 51.30

4×100 B – Matt Brown, Ezra Calhoun, Gio Louprasong, Tyree Wilborne – 3rd – 44.54

400m G – Kayleigh Keyes – 1st 57.71

400m G – Elinor Shuttleworth – 2nd 59.45

400m B – Kaden Ellerbe – 1st 49.51

400m B – Ben Watson – 5th 51.43

300mH G – Chloe Trimmer – 6th 50.14

300mH B – Liam Gluck – 1st 39.20

300mH B – Logan Tamplin – 5th 41.39

800m G – Jamie Confer – 3rd 2:33.16

800m G – Macie Roberts – 4th 2:34.50

800m B – Jackson Davis – 4th 2:06.96

800m B – Elijah Calhoun – 12th 2:07.55

200m G – Kayleigh Keyes – 1st 25.25

200m G – Leslie Torkornoo – 6th 26.40

200m B – Kaden Ellerbe – 2nd 22.48

200m B – Ben Watson – 4th 22.48

4×400 G – Elinor Shuttleworth, Alex Magoteaux, Malaiya Lisch, Abby Roberts – 2nd 4:06.81

4×400 B – Malachi Chapman, Kaden Ellerbe, Liam Gluck, Ben Watson – 1st 3:25.56

BELLBROOK

100m H G – Emily Crane – 3rd 16.92

1600m B – Caden Fromm – 7th 4:48.90

1600m B – Mikuya Ford – 9th – 4:50.93

400m B – Makai Smith – 8th 52.73

800m G – Madison Bretland – 10th 2:35.57

800m B – Hayden Fisher – 13th 2:07.59

4×400 G – Madison Bretland, Emily Crane, Sophie Dagnall, Allison Gerbic – 8th 4:25.40

FAIRBORN

4×200 B – Jayden Kidd, Kaeden Stinson, Nathan Speakman, Michael Wardle – 7th 1:35.26

4×100 B – Zyaire Cavitt, Antwan Willis, Caelan Bush, Nathan Speakman – 8th 46.58

800m B – Matthew Wardle – 11th 2:11.53

4×400 G – Mari Coleman, Macy Rohler, Niya Anderson, Jada Eskridge – 9th 4:39.37

XENIA

4×200 G – Jada Dyer, Lashae Beard, Julia Harris, Alaiya Meaux – 7th 1:51.60

4×100 G – Jada Dyer, Lashae Beard, Julia Harris, Alaiya Meaux – 6th 52.63

400m B – Shawn Fishwick – 8th 53.55

800m B – Quinton Stanley – 16th 2:15.59

200m B – Roman Smith – 2nd 22.64

D-III Track and Field District Finals Qualifiers

(Event – Name(s) – Seed)

CEDARVILLE

4×200 G – Taylor Butts, Mia Burr, Rachel White, Kailee Sutton – 4th 1:54.29

4×200 B – Jerry Betts, Dylan Cook, Brett Hammerlee, Jackson Pyles – 6th 1:39.74

1600 B – Jack Baise – 11th 5:02.92

1600 B – Will Mossing – 15th 5:18.81

4×100 G – Sophia Lopz, Audrey Shepherd, Rachel White, Faith Steward – 9th 57.17

400m G – Emma Minor – 7th 1:06.58

300mH G – Mia Burr – 7th 53:32

300mH B – Dylan Cook – 7th 45.52

800m G – Rachel Tarwater – 6th 2:34.43

800m G – Molly Mossing – 12th 2:42.21

800m B – Caleb Sultan – 1st 2:03.85

800m B – Ben Ormsbee – 4th 2:16.61

200m G – Kailee Sutton – 5th 28.54

4×400 G – Kailee Sutton, Molly Mossing, Mia Burr, Rachel Tarwater – 5th 4:28.74

4×400 B – Jackson Pyles, Dylan Cook, Caleb Sultan, Ben Ormsbee – 3rd 3:37.15

GREENEVIEW (GIRLS ONLY)

800m G – Temperance Hoke – 7th 2:32.16

800m G – Caytlon Moore – 8th 2:34.60

4×400 G – Temperance Hoke, Nyesha Vinson, Ana Clark, Caytlon Moore – 6th 4:29.28

LEGACY CHRISTIAN

100m G – Maddy Merritt – 1st 12.63

100m B – Ethan Cooper – 8th 11.83

1600 B – Ben Rodriguez – 3rd 4:47.97

1600 B – Tommy Michael – 6th 4:55.88

4×100 B – Boede Campbell, Dillon Campbell, Ethan Cooper, Andrew Riddle – 4th 46.13

400m G – Maddy Merritt – 3rd 1:01.90

800m G – Caroline Hamilton – 1st 2:25.22

200m G – Maddy Merritt – 1st 26.04

200m B – Ethan Cooper – 6th 24.11

4×400 G – Maddy Merritt, Caroline Hamilton, Anna Sweeney, Brooklyn Hager – 3rd 4:24.89

YELLOW SPRINGS

100m G – Linyah Grant – 6th 13.37

100m B – Malcolm Blunt – 3rd 11.47

4×100 B – Kiernan Anderson, Malcolm Blunt, Kyle Raymer, Phoenix York – 8th 47.91

200m B – Malcolm Blunt – 2nd 23.29