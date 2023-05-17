Storage units approved for construction

FAIRBORN — In a city council meeting Monday, the council approved initial plans to renovate a vacant lot and create storage units on East Dayton Yellow Springs road.

The self-storage units will be at 224 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, the location of an existing 9.46 acre lot, and the plan is to include drive-through access.

The lot already has vacant buildings and a worn-down parking lot, both of which were discussed in the council meeting Monday night. While it is unclear which, if any, buildings will be preserved for future use, there is still a large amount of renovations that must be done before the location is fit for public use, according to city officials.

There are plans to upgrade the parking lot itself in a number of ways, according to Assistant City Manager Mike Gebhart. These plans could include additional medians, a parking lot expansion or simply repainting lines as needed, depending on the condition of the lot and funding available.

The original proposal mentions use of a drive-through access to allow for loading and unloading, which Gebhart said should be able to accommodate up to a box-truck sized vehicle.

The proposal also includes security measures across the storage units and a call center available for customers. Security measures mentioned in the proposal include keypad locks on all doors, ample lighting, security cameras, and motion sensor alarms.

The area will be fenced, however according to Gebhart the size and style of the fence is yet to be determined. Now that the initial plans have been approved, fencing and exact renovations may be determined.

City Council member Tana Stanton said she was pleased to see vacant lots like this one being put to good use, a sentiment shared by the rest of the council.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.