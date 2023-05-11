“Great fear seized the whole church and all who heard about these events.” (Acts 5:11)

Following the incidents with Joseph’s gift, and Ananias and Sapphira’s deception and death, the followers of Jesus were in shock. The “Fear of God” was on them. God had not acted like this since He destroyed, by His own hand, the first born in Egypt. But that was the point. When God brought the people out of Egypt by a mighty hand, causing death, He was now bringing His new fellowship into the world with the death of two betrayers. His power was manifest to open eyes and shock minds. This was a serious step for the solid establishment of the Church of Jesus.

We may forget that our God is an Awesome God! “Great fear” carries with it two meanings – “Awe-Full.” God is full of awe, to be honored and worshiped, but He is also awful in the sense for real fear. He is power in worship and life. He holds all power and when we realize this, we can only fall at His feet in honor and praise. This presence of God filled the new Church. The followers of Jesus were shocked to their core. They now knew their God.

Heavenly Father, You are real! You are powerful! You are supreme! We fall at Your feet in honor and praise. Praise to You, our Awesome God! Alleluia!

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.