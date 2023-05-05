Ferguson no-hits Fairmont — Sports Digest: May 5, 2023

KETTERING — Beavercreek junior Haley Ferguson threw her second career five-inning no-hitter and first of this season during Thursday’s win at Fairmont.

Ferguson had 10 strikeouts and only allowed one walk in the 10-0 win. She also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a pair of doubles during the game.

Kyleigh Bartlett had three RBI and Viera Barrett and Alainey Townsley both drove in two for Beavercreek.

Beavercreek moved into a tie for third in the GWOC with the win.

RESULTS

THURSDAY

Baseball

Fairborn 9, Trotwood 2

Hayden Arndts went 2-for-4 with two RBI in the win.

David Richardson struck out 13 hitters in six innings.

Greeneview 3, Southeastern 0

A one-hit shutout secure the Rams no worse than a share of the OHC South title.

Keegan Phillips did the work on the mound by striking out eight to go with five walks.

Xenia 1, Tippecanoe 0

Aidan Solis tossed a seven-strikeout shutout and also got the only hit and RBI for Xenia.

Adam Newll crossed the plate after being hit by a pitch. Xenia remains one game back of the MVL Valley lead.

Softball

Bellbrook 4, Valley View 2

A road win kept the Golden Eagles one game out of the SWBL East top spot.

Bellbrook has two games left, including one against first-place Waynesville on Friday.

Fairborn 7, Tippecanoe 5

The Skyhawks trailed into the late innings before pulling out the comeback win on the road.

Fairborn has won seven straight and wraps up its regular season on Saturday.

Southeastern 11, Greeneview 2

The Rams led 2-0 early but couldn’t keep the bats going against one of the upcoming No. 1 seeds in the sectional tournament.

Greeneview will start tournament play on Monday at home.

Legacy Christian 12, Stivers 10

LCA held off a late rally to pull out the win on Senior Night.

Anna Angel drove in three runs and Yuki Zhao crossed the plate four times for the Knights.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOLS

SATURDAY

Baseball

Xenia at Fairborn, 11 a.m.

Bethel at Greeneview, 11 a.m.

Beavercreek vs Carroll, 3 p.m. (at Day Air Ball Park)

Boys Lacrosse

Xenia at Johnstown Monroe, 12 p.m.

Carroll at Chaminade Julienne, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Seven Hills at Bellbrook, 6 p.m.

Softball

Xenia vs Arcanum, 10 a.m. (at Covington)

Carroll at Fairmont, 11 a.m.

Xenia vs Fairborn, 12 p.m. (at Covington)

MONDAY

Tournament

Softball

No. 17 Greenon at No. 7 Greeneview, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Xenia at No. 11 Piqua, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Carroll, Cedarville, Greeneview, Legacy Christian at Division II Sectional, 8 a.m. (at Centerville)

Regular Season

Baseball

Northmont at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Shawnee, 5 p.m.

Carroll at Dayton Christian, 5 p.m.

Southeastern at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Madison at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Troy, 5 p.m.

Tri Village at Yellow Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Greenon, 6 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Wilmington at Xenia, 5:30 p.m.

Carroll at Fairmont, 7:15 p.m.

Oakwood at Bellbrook, 8 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Dublin Jerome, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Oakwood at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Chaminade Julienne at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Southeastern at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

Carroll at GCL Championships, 4:30 p.m.

Cedarville, Greeneview at OHC Championships, 4:30 p.m.

Summer sports schedules/results needed

Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected] Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know.