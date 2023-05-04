Sports Digest — May 4, 2023

BRIEFS

WGC to host 36th Jr. Golf Camp

WGC in Xenia will host its 36th Annual Miami Valley Junior Golf Camp from June 12-15.

Each day the camp will run from 8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Campers ages 8-17 will get daily instruction on stroke technique, golf etiquette, rules, as well as practice time on the range and practice greens. Each day the junior campers will also play holes on the course.

Each golfer will receive a new golf hat. The cost of the four-day camp is $170 and payment is due by June 1. Long time camp director Jim Beaver advises that campers sign up by mid-May as the camp will fill up fast as it has the past two summers.

Registration forms can be printed online and brought to the WGC pro shop, and printed registration forms are also available in the shop. For more information, contact Beaver at [email protected] .

XACC hosting golf outing

Jasper Hills Golf Course will host the 2023 Spring Golf Outing for the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be held on May 17. It will use a shotgun start format or four-player teams starting at 9 a.m. Practice areas will be free to all pre-registered players, and raffles and other contests will be held.

Cost for an individual player is $85 and teams will be $340. Registration deadline is May 5. For more information, see the XACC website at www.xacc.com .

Charity golf outing returns

After a three-year hiatus, Driving with Colleen Charity Golf Outing returns June 11 with a shotgun start at 1:30 pm. Golfers will enjoy a new venue this year, the beautiful Jasper Hills Golf Club, while helping cancer patients in Greene County.

All proceeds from the Driving with Colleen Charity Golf Outing are donated to the Circle of Victory, an amazing foundation that provides financial assistance to cancer patients living in Greene County.

Visit drivingwithcolleen.org to register for, donate to or be a sponsor of a great cause. Registration includes 18-Holes, dinner, drinks, shirt, goodie bag and a whole lot of fun while helping a friend, family member or neighbor in your community dealing with cancer.

For more information, contact Scott Abel at [email protected] .

Wright State holding volleyball camps

Kindergarten through high school students may participate in separate volleyball clinics run by the Wright State University volleyball team in June and July.

One session will be held for high school students only on June 5. All skills and separate individual skills camps will take place from June 6-9 for sixth grade through 12th together, as well as an additional all skills session from July 28-30.

A youth camp for kindergarten through sixth graders will be run on July 27.

All grades are considered as of Fall 2023. To sign up and for more information on fees and start times, visit www.raidervolleyballcamps.com .

Junior Golf Camp at Beavercreek GC

Two instructional camps will be conducted in the summer months for youth golfers at Beavercreek Golf Club.

The first camp will run from June 12-14, with the second going from July 17-19. Both will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. each day.

Lunch will be provided after all sessions. Campers will also receive a pair of shoes, hat, t-shirt and a round on the golf course.

For more information on signing up, visit www.beavercreekgolfclub.com/clinics_camps/ .

RESULTS

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Carroll 18, Meadowdale 3

A 13-run first inning for Carroll helped the Patriots get 19 different players see time on the field or at the plate.

Carroll is now 3-14 on the season.

Greeneview 6, Cedarville 4

Chase Walker got the save after leaving runners on second and third in the seventh to secure the win for the Rams.

Landon Gardner got the start and went six innings allowing one run with four strikeouts.

Mason Johnson drove in two for the Indians.

Piqua 11, Fairborn 0

Caleb Anderson and Hayden Arndts both had two hits for Fairborn.

Fairborn drops to 6-14 overall.

Butler 7, Xenia 0

Nate Fellie went 2-for-2 at the plate in the loss for the Bucs.

Xenia is now 7-11 overall and one game out of first place in the MVL Valley.

Yellow Springs 23, Dunbar 2

Caleb Derrickson produced five RBI and had three doubles and two stolen bases in the win.

Hazen VanMeter had six strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit in three innings.

Boys Lacrosse

Beavercreek 10, Fairmont 4

A three-goal game by Owen Ranly pushed the Beavers ahead after a 2-0 halftime lead.

Austin Brandenburg, Isaac Bulgaris and Logan Grant all scored two goals.

Northmont 5, Xenia 2

Northmont made 13 saves to keep Xenia off the scoreboard after the game was tied at one at halftime.

Reed Scarborough and Jonathan Hernandez were recognized for their performances in the match.

Girls Lacrosse

Carroll 8, Alter 5

Meredith Sanders scored six times to outpace Alter on her own.

Olivia Mead made nine saves in net.

Softball

Beavercreek 11, Fairmont 6

Jayden O’Neal, Haley Ferguson and Kyleigh Bartlett all had three hits at the top of the lineup in the high scoring home win.

Bartlett also drove in five runs which including a two-run home run to left in the fourth.

Waynesville 4, Bellbrook 3

A two-out single in the fourth gave Waynesville enough of a lead to hold off a late rally by Bellbrook.

Sydney Burchfield and Allie Hess had RBI for Bellbrook.

Fairborn 2, Piqua 0; Fairborn 13, Piqua 1

Kaelyn Offill threw a seven-strikeout shutout in game one and Hailey Webb punched out 11 in the nightcap in going the distance.

Fairborn had nine extra base hits in game two, including a home run by Nola Moulder and a double and triple from Bailee Walters.

Butler 12, Xenia 6

Tori McPherson had a two-RBI double for Xenia.

Kynnydy Lewis produced two hits and raised her team leading batting average to .474.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOLS

FRIDAY

Baseball

Beavercreek at Fairmont, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Waynesville, 5 p.m.

Greenon at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Madison Plains, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Bexley at Bellbrook, 8 p.m.

Softball

Beavercreek at Fairmont, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Waynesville, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Catholic Central, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Yellow Springs, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek B at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.

Bellbrook at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Alter at Yellow Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek, Fairborn, Xenia at Rex Aukerman 8 Team Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Bulldog Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Carroll at Walnut Hills, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball

Xenia at Fairborn, 11 a.m.

Bethel at Greeneview, 11 a.m.

Beavercreek vs Carroll, 3 p.m. (at Day Air Ball Park)

Boys Lacrosse

Xenia at Johnstown Monroe, 12 p.m.

Carroll at Chaminade Julienne, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Seven Hills at Bellbrook, 6 p.m.

Softball

Xenia vs Arcanum, 10 a.m. (at Covington)

Carroll at Fairmont, 11 a.m.

Xenia vs Fairborn, 12 p.m. (at Covington)

MONDAY

Tournament

Softball

No. 17 Greenon at No. 7 Greeneview, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Xenia at No. 11 Piqua, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Carroll, Cedarville, Greeneview, Legacy Christian at Division II Sectional, 8 a.m. (at Centerville)

Regular Season

Baseball

Northmont at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Shawnee, 5 p.m.

Carroll at Dayton Christian, 5 p.m.

Southeastern at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Madison at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Troy, 5 p.m.

Tri Village at Yellow Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Greenon, 6 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Wilmington at Xenia, 5:30 p.m.

Carroll at Fairmont, 7:15 p.m.

Oakwood at Bellbrook, 8 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Dublin Jerome, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Oakwood at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Chaminade Julienne at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Southeastern at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

Carroll at GCL Championships, 4:30 p.m.

Cedarville, Greeneview at OHC Championships, 4:30 p.m.

Summer sports schedules/results needed

Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected] Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know.