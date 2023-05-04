GCCOA to celebrate Older Americans Month with SeniorPalooza

XENIA — May is “Older Americans Month” and the Greene County Council on Aging is celebrating by presenting its annual SeniorPalooza.

This year’s theme, “Living an Amazing Life,” will inspire all sorts of challenges, activities, and information sharing according to the staff at GCCOA.

Area seniors were invited to drive by the Xenia Community Center on Wednesday to pick up an “Amazing Takeaway Bag” containing the SeniorPalooza itinerary which includes the registration form for the council’s “Senior Field & Gathering Day.”

Completed forms — due by May 15 — may be dropped off at any of the nine area senior centers in Greene County as well as the GCCOA office, 1195 W. Second Street.

“We had nearly 100 participants drive by to collect their SeniorPalooza bag,” said Tim Brickey, Senior Center liaison at GCCOA.

The itinerary also features online videos, activities, and challenges scheduled May 5 through May 17. Some highlights include a Brick & Baum reporting video at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, on Facebook. Another fun activity asks participants to listen to Real Roots Radio (FM 100.3, WBZI AM 1500) for the song of the day, May 8-18. Prizes could be won.

Saturday, May 6, is World Labyrinth Day, which promotes unity, community, collaboration, and peaceful hearts. The event is included in the SeniorPalooza celebration, which lasts for weeks.

“Walk as One at 1,” a nature walk to be held at Russ Nature Reserve, 2380 Kemp Road, Beavercreek, invites participants to gather there at 12:30 p.m. The Russ, just west of Beaver Valley Road, features close to four miles of trails that wind through meadows and woods.

Senior Field & Gathering Day, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, May 18, will start in the field behind the XCC and then move inside to the XCC gym. Entrants can pick up their Grab ‘n Go Supper ($5) and their T-shirt, if these items had been requested on the registration form. Participants are reminded to have their registration form turned in before the event date as there is no on-site registration.

There are several more activities and events posted in the SeniorPalooza program guide which can be picked up at senior centers throughout Greene County and the GCCOA office. For more information, contact Brickey at 937-376-5486.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.