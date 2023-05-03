Beavercreek LAX remains undefeated — Sports Digest: May 3, 2023

BEAVERCREEK — The second shutout of the season for Beavercreek girls lacrosse assured themselves no worse than a share of the GWOC regular season title.

Beavercreek defeated Fairmont 21-0 on Tuesday to improve to 15-0 overall and 4-0 in league play.

Addison Roy and Riley Ryan both netted five goals and Breonna Mosby had four. Katrina Bottomley made four saves.

Beavercreek will host Centerville on May 9 in its final league game.

BRIEFS

WGC to host 36th Jr. Golf Camp

WGC in Xenia will host its 36th Annual Miami Valley Junior Golf Camp from June 12-15.

Each day the camp will run from 8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Campers ages 8-17 will get daily instruction on stroke technique, golf etiquette, rules, as well as practice time on the range and practice greens. Each day the junior campers will also play holes on the course.

Each golfer will receive a new golf hat. The cost of the four-day camp is $170 and payment is due by June 1. Long time camp director Jim Beaver advises that campers sign up by mid-May as the camp will fill up fast as it has the past two summers.

Registration forms can be printed online and brought to the WGC pro shop, and printed registration forms are also available in the shop. For more information, contact Beaver at [email protected] .

XACC hosting golf outing

Jasper Hills Golf Course will host the 2023 Spring Golf Outing for the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be held on May 17. It will use a shotgun start format or four-player teams starting at 9 a.m. Practice areas will be free to all pre-registered players, and raffles and other contests will be held.

Cost for an individual player is $85 and teams will be $340. Registration deadline is May 5. For more information, see the XACC website at www.xacc.com .

Charity golf outing returns

After a three-year hiatus, Driving with Colleen Charity Golf Outing returns June 11 with a shotgun start at 1:30 pm. Golfers will enjoy a new venue this year, the beautiful Jasper Hills Golf Club, while helping cancer patients in Greene County.

All proceeds from the Driving with Colleen Charity Golf Outing are donated to the Circle of Victory, an amazing foundation that provides financial assistance to cancer patients living in Greene County.

Visit drivingwithcolleen.org to register for, donate to or be a sponsor of a great cause. Registration includes 18-Holes, dinner, drinks, shirt, goodie bag and a whole lot of fun while helping a friend, family member or neighbor in your community dealing with cancer.

For more information, contact Scott Abel at [email protected] .

RESULTS

TUESDAY

Baseball

Bellbrook 14, Shawnee 4

A cold evening saw the Bellbrook bats heat up early with a seven-run first inning.

Benton Yoxtheimer drove in three runs and Bennett LaPalm and Sam Barhorst both had two RBI in the win.

Legacy Christian 5, Yellow Springs 3

Jacob Thompson threw 13 strikeouts in the complete game win for the Knights. Nate Whitt had three RBI on his two singles.

Isaac Grushon and Krishan Miller both had a pair of hits and a RBI in the Bulldogs’ lineup.

Boys Lacrosse

Bellbrook 7, Beavercreek 6 (OT)

Bellbrook trailed heading into the final period before tying the score and getting the overtime win on the road.

Owen Ranly scored twice for Beavercreek while Evan Dobyns made 18 saves in net.

Softball

Yellow Springs 20, Legacy Christian 9

The Bulldogs had three triples, two by Tavey Johnson and another by Violet Babb.

Halee Sparks scored four times and also went the distance in the circle in allowing five hits with three punchouts.

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek 5, Fairmont 0

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOLS

THURSDAY

Baseball

Fairborn at Trotwood, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Yellow Springs, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Tippecanoe, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Southeastern, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Oakwood at Bellbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Bellbrook at Valley View, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs (varsity) at Bellbrook (reserve), 5 p.m.

McNicholas at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Tippecanoe, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Dayton Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Stivers at Legacy Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Southeastern, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Bellbrook at Fairmont, 4 p.m.

Kenton Ridge at Carroll, 4:15 p.m.

Tecumseh at Fairborn, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Legacy Christian, Xenia at Fairmont Invite, 4 p.m.

Greeneview at Miami Trace Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Spring sports schedules/results needed

Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected] Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know.